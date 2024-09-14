Barnsley have managed to reach the League One play-offs in both of the last two seasons, so the Oakwell faithful will be hoping that it will be third time lucky in terms of promotion for their club this time around.

But while Darrell Clarke and co will be looking to enjoy a successful campaign, Football League World takes a look at the seven Barnsley players who could be set to leave the club at the end of the season if nothing changes:

Gabriel Slonina

USA international goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina joined the Tykes during the summer transfer window on loan from Premier League side Chelsea and made a quick impression on the Oakwell faithful thanks to his penalty shootout heroics on debut as the South Yorkshire club knocked Wigan Athletic out of the EFL Cup.

Slonina has joined Clarke's side on a season-long deal and is set to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of 2024/25.

Donovan Pines

The Tykes signed defender Donovan Pines, also a USA international, on a free transfer back in January following the expiration of his DC United contract.

As per BBC Sport, the 26-year-old signed a deal that lasts until the end of the 2024-25 campaign but he could stay at Oakwell for a further season due to the fact that the Tykes have a one-year contract extension option.

Stephen Humphrys

Clarke's side signed Stephen Humphrys, then a free agent, on transfer deadline day, after he left former club Wigan following the expiration of his contract at the end of last season.

The forward signed a one-year deal with his new club, as reported by the Barnsley Chronicle, but like Pines and Humphrys could stay put for a further 12 months thanks to an extension option.

Stephen Humphrys 2023/24 League One stats as per FotMob Appearances 38 Starts 24 Goals 9 Assists 4

Josh Benson

Josh Benson joined Barnsley from Lancashire side Burnley back in the summer of 2021 on a four-year deal, meaning that his contract is now set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Unfortunately for Benson, he has struggled with a succession of injuries since joining the South Yorkshire outfit and made just six League One appearances last term.

Conor McCarthy

Former St Mirren defender Conor McCarthy joined the Tykes as a free agent on a three-year deal back in 2022, meaning that the current campaign could be his last at Oakwell, unless the player and club can agree fresh terms over the course of the next few months.

Since moving south of the border from Scotland to England, McCarthy has struggled for game time and spent the latter half of last season on loan at League Two Swindon Town.

Adam Hayton

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Adam Hayton joined the Tykes on a two-and-a-half-year deal back in January 2023.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at non-league Worksop Town and is out of contract at Oakwell in the summer, which will give the Tykes a decision to make.

Matthew Craig

Tottenham youngster Matthew Craig joined Clarke's men on a season-long loan from the Premier League outfit, meaning he is set for a North London return come the end of the campaign.

The 21-year-old midfielder helped Doncaster Rovers reach the League Two play-offs during a loan spell last campaign and his new club will hope he can have a similar impact in the third tier.