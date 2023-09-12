Barnsley are owned by BFC Investment Company Limited, a company registered in Hong Kong.

The Tykes suffered play-off heartbreak last season with defeat to Sheffield Wednesday leading to a summer of change at Oakwell.

They went up against their South Yorkshire rivals in a bid to secure an immediate return to Championship football for this season but fell short, prompting manager Michael Duff to move on to the second tier with Swansea City.

Other key personnel such as Mads Andersen and Liam Kitching have also made moves up the divisions, whilst Neill Collins has come in as manager in the place of Duff.

Barnsley have spent more seasons and played more games at the second level of English football than any other team but are embarking on their latest season at third tier level, having failed to bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

The club have gone through many changes off the field in recent years. In December 2017, Patrick Cryne and his family sold an 80% stake in the club to NewCity Capital's Chien Lee and Pacific Media Group's Paul Conway.

They were joined by Indian investor Neerav Parekh and executive vice president of baseball operations and minority owner of the Oakland Athletics of Major League Baseball, Billy Beane, as part of the international investor consortium.

However, in May 2022, it was revealed that Pacific Media Group did not actually own all the shares they claimed to own, and were simply a nominee for a group of four investors who owned 20% of the club.

Following this, Parekh purchased the shares of two of the investors, while Matt Edmonds purchased the shares of the fourth investor. As a result, the new ownership of the club is now understood to be split between Neerav Parekh (35.25%), Chien Lee (31.25%), Julie Anne Quay and Matt Edmonds (6%), the Cryne family (20%) and Conway’s company Pacific Media Group (7.5%).

That then saw Paul Conway, Chien Lee, Grace Hung and Dickson Lee voted off the board of to be replaced by Jean Cryne and Julie Anne Quay. Then, in July 2023, the EFL charged Barnsley with five breaches of the EFL Regulations relating to the ownership of the club, whilst also charging Conway and Lee with causing these breaches.

Despite that, they are expected to once again be competitive in League One this season and have recruited the likes of Sam Cosgrove, Corey O'Keeffe, Max Watters, Liam Roberts, and more to bolster their ranks for the campaign.

What is the net worth of the BFC Investment Company Limited?

Information is scarce on the net worth of the Yorkshire club's owners, which is no huge surprise given how the shares are split, but some estimations have their combined net worth at north of $9 billion while The Mirror had their former majority shareholders, the International Investment Consortium, which was headed by Chien at £6.9 billion.

According to estimates from Pomanda, the value of Barnsley Football Club Limited is "£11.5 million based on a Turnover of £15 million and 0.77x industry multiple."

Accounts for Barnsley Football Cub Ltd, recently filed with Companies House, show turnover of £15 million was recorded in the year ending 31 May 2022, up from £12.5 million in 2020/21.

However, pre-tax losses widened to £7.93 million from £4.26 million the previous year.

What are BFC Investment Company Limited's business interests?

The investment group consists of people of various backgrounds.

Parekh is the CEO of vPhrase. Through AI, he is helping companies make their reports easier to understand by explaining the insights in words. He is based in Mumbai.

Whereas, Cryne is the wife of former Barnsley owner Patrick Cryne. The late Patrick took control of Barnsley - his hometown Club - in 2003 and over the ensuing 15 years stabilised the club before his passing in 2018, aged 66, from cancer.

Finally, Julie Anne Quay is a businesswoman and the founder and CEO of New York-based VFILES Foundation. She is a Partner at Alternative Press and an adjunct Professor at the Roc Nation school of Music, Sport & Entertainment.

What are their plans for Barnsley going forwards?

Commenting in 2022, Parekh said: “Barnsley Football Club is an anchor institution of this town and we, as custodians, are aware how much this Club means to the people of Barnsley. Last season was a low point for the Club results wise, and we pledge to put results on the pitch as the primary driver for everything we do at the Club.

“Moving forward, we want to work closely with all our partners, in particular our fans and Barnsley Council, to ensure that the Club continues to be an institution that we’re all proud to support. It takes a long time to rebuild broken relationships, but it is our responsibility to do so, step by step. Spectemur Agendo.”

Cryne also commented: “As a collective, we will bring leadership to help the Club reach its potential, providing a clear and transparent purpose.

“James and I love this Football Club and we will continue Patrick’s legacy in building a true community club. We are proud Barnsley fans and truly understand the emotion and connections associated with being a Red.”

Quay added: “All board members are looking forward to both the short- and long-term future of Barnsley FC. There is work to be done and relationships to be re-established with key stakeholders."