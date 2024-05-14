Barnsley FC are continuing their search for a new boss to lead them into the 2024/25 campaign.

This comes just a week after interim boss Martin Devaney was unable to guide the Tykes to a second successive League One play-off Final at Wembley Stadium, losing 5-4 on aggregate to Bolton Wanderers in a roll-reversal of the two sides' fortunes this time 12 months ago.

League One standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth (P) 46 37 97 2 Derby County (P) 46 41 92 3 Bolton Wanderers 46 35 87 4 Peterborough United 46 28 84 5 Oxford United 46 23 77 6 Barnsley 46 18 76

Whoever comes in will be the permanent successor to Neil Collins, who was dismissed on April 22nd with just one game of the regular campaign left to play.

With that in mind, Football League World rounds up the latest updates surrounding the Tykes' managerial hunt.

Neill Collins breaks silence after Oakwell dismissal

Speaking of the aforementioned Collins, he has recently delivered a statement which reflects on his period in charge of the South Yorkshire outfit, having only been named as Michael Duff's replacement in July 2023.

In a statement on the League Managers' Association Website, Collins stated: "It was a great honour to be appointed Head Coach at Barnsley FC just under a year ago."

"Bringing my family back to the UK after seven fantastic years in the USA and leaving a club that had became so close to my heart was a decision I did not take lightly. However, the opportunity to progress my coaching career at a club with such great history and tradition was one that I couldn’t turn down," he added.

"I cannot express how disappointed I was to have been relieved of my duties with one game of the season remaining and the club sitting fifth in the table, however, I am immensely proud of the work the players and staff put in this season and I believe we earned the opportunity to try and complete our objective of promotion together. I would like to express my thanks to the players and staff for all their hard work and support during my time at the club.

The Scot concluded: "I poured my heart and soul into the job from the minute I arrived and learned a lot from my time at Barnsley. I look forward to spending some time with my family and getting ready for the next challenge, wherever that may be."

Collins won 21 of his 45 League One matches in charge, averaging 1.67 points per game, as per Transfermarkt.

Related Significant Barnsley, Herbie Kane update emerges involving Derby County Barnsley's failure to earn promotion may have signalled the end of Herbie Kane's time at Oakwell

Barnsley miss out on Michael Duff reunion

In what would have been a remarkable turn of events, Barnsley then also missed out on a potential reunion with Michael Duff, just hours after Alan Nixon revealed that the Reds were in a major battle with freshly-relegated Huddersfield Town.

The man who led the club to the play-off final last May had been on their radar ever since the club were unable to appoint Dominik Thalhammer as work permit issues caused the deal to fall through.

And to add insult to injury, Duff was confirmed as the new Terriers boss on Monday night, agreeing a three-year contract at the John Smith's Stadium, saying “As soon as discussions started with the Club, I wanted to jump at the chance to be Head Coach of Huddersfield Town.

Journalist unsure on potential MK Dons poach

Another potential candidate is MK Dons' head coach, Mike Williamson.

The former Newcastle United man was able to transform the Dons into a real force in League Two after joining from Gateshead in November, but was unable to see them to promotion, losing 8-1 on aggregate to Crawley Town in the play-off semi-finals.

And after news broke that the Tykes were unable to re-unite with their former employee, Journalist Alan Nixon has claimed he is unsure as to whether Williamson will move up to the third tier, despite the likelihood of the Barnsley hierarchy exploring this particular avenue.

In response to a query on X from a Barnsley fan, Nixon responded: "(Barnsley) Could genuinely do anything … I think they will explore Williamson (again) … but not sure he wants it … we shall see."