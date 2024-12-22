Conor Hourihane's former teammates, including John Terry and Oli McBurnie, have sent messages of praise to the midfielder after he announced his retirement on Friday evening.

The 33-year-old will now become a full-time member of Barnsley FC's coaching staff after joining as a player/coach in the summer. The former midfielder has been named as the Tykes' assistant head coach on a full-time basis, bringing to an end a playing career that started at Sunderland 15 years ago.

While it has not panned out on the pitch since he returned to Oakwell at the start of the season, it has been clear to see that the coaching side of the game was the natural next step for the ex-Republic of Ireland international.

Former teammates react to Conor Hourihane's announcement

Hourihane has had a superb career, and even tasted success in his last full campaign in 2023/24 with Derby County, as he captained the Rams to promotion back to the Championship.

He has played in all four of the top divisions in England, including the Premier League with Aston Villa in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons.

The Irishman posted on his Instagram a message of thanks to all those that have made an impact on his time as a professional footballer. He wrote: "To all my teammates, coaches, managers and fans,who have supported me on my journey thank you. I’ve been very fortunate to have lived my dream. I take great pride in knowing I gave it my all. Hard work, sacrifice and the will to want to improve daily got me from League 2 to the Premier League.

"That will be no different in my next journey.

"As one chapter closes another one has already begun!

"Conor"

Former teammates sent messages of praise to the Barnsley assistant, including Chelsea and England legend, John Terry, who played alongside Hourihane at Villa: "Congratulations mate and a great career, top player and top man.

"All the best 💙"

Oli McBurnie was another ex-teammate of the 33-year-old to send praise, with the two having featured together at Sheffield United: "What a career mate. All the best with the next step, love ya❤️"

Conor Hourihane's achievements speak for themselves

After starting his career at Sunderland, Hourihane moved to Ipswich Town and then Plymouth Argyle, with the latter the first club where he was given a real opportunity to impress.

He did, and caught the eye of Barnsley, who took a punt on the midfielder with the hope that he could help them win promotion back to the Championship.

Despite failing to do so in his first two seasons, he played a key role during the first half of the 2016/17 campaign, scoring six goals and registering 12 assists in 25 appearances before Aston Villa signed him.

Conor Hourihane Career Stats by Club (As per Transfermarkt) Club Apps Goals Assists Sunderland - - - Ipswich Town - - - Plymouth Argyle 142 16 7 Barnsley 136 31 48 Aston Villa 151 29 23 Swansea City 24 5 2 Sheffield United 30 1 4 Derby County 98 13 19

It was with the Villains where he tasted his most success, winning promotion to the Premier League in his second season at the club, before helping them to survive in 2019/20.

He was sent out on loan to both Swansea City and Sheffield United in the following years, with game-time more difficult to come by before his contract expired in the West Midlands.

He joined Derby following their relegation to League One, and captained them to a 7th place finish in the 2022/23 campaign. He donned the armband as the Rams secured automatic promotion last season, eventually rejoining Barnsley, where, after two games, he retired.