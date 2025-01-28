This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Barnsley find themselves well in contention to reach the League One play-offs this season, so the final few days of the January transfer window could be pivotal.

The Tykes have suffered a couple of disappointing defeats against Bristol Rovers and Stevenage in recent weeks, but having won five of their six games in the third tier before that, they are still in a good position to go on and achieve a top-six finish during the remainder of the campaign.

Whether Darrell Clarke is able to bring in a striker during the final few days of the January transfer window could prove to be a key factor in their promotion push, as they seem to be lacking an out-and-out centre-forward who can be relied on to consistently put the ball in the back of the net.

It will be interesting to see if any more new players arrive at Oakwell before the transfer deadline, as there is no doubt that a couple of quality additions would put Barnsley in an excellent position to push for a return to the Championship.

Barnsley urged to take action before the end of January

We asked our Barnsley fan pundit, Andy Symcox, what a dream last week of the transfer window would look like for the club.

"At the start of the January transfer window many Barnsley fans, myself included, felt we needed to strengthen in three specific places," said Andy.

"A left wing-back, a goalkeeper, and at least one striker.

"Earlier on in the window we signed Neil Farrugia, a left wing-back who has proved that he has got some quality.

"However, we still have not signed a goalkeeper, either as a back-up for Ben Killip or as an experienced first-team goalkeeper, and we have certainly not signed the striker that many people hoped we would.

"We have been creating numerous chances but have not been putting them away for a variety of reasons. The strikers we've got have generally played reasonably well, but can't put it in the net. We need someone who can put it in the net!

"Ideally, I would also like a quick central striker with some height and some strength.

"As the final week approaches, it is becoming vital that we have someone who can fully finish off all the work we do in creating chances."

Barnsley must add to their options up front

Darrell Clarke decided to go with Davis Keillor-Dunn and Max Watters up front for Barnsley's back-to-back defeats against Bristol Rovers and Stevenage, with Stephen Humphreys and Sam Cosgrove both being named on the bench.

Keillor-Dunn is the Tykes' top scorer in League One with nine goals so far this season, having often been effective as a striker, despite there being an argument to say that he is better suited to an attacking midfield role based on his career to date.

Barnsley's 2024/25 League One Top Scorers (ESPN) Player Appearances Goals Davis Keillor-Dunn 26 9 Adam Phillips 21 7 Max Watters 17 4 Jonathan Russell 21 4 Stephen Humphreys 21 4 Stats correct as of 28/01/2025, before Wycombe v Barnsley

Humphreys and Watters have four goals each in the third tier, while Cosgrove has netted just once, so it seems clear that bringing in a slightly more prolific striker before the end of the January transfer window would help Barnsley pick up the points they need to ensure they achieve a top-six finish.