League One play-off-chasers Barnsley are reportedly lining up a loan move for Wolverhampton Wanderers full-back Dexter Lembikisa as Darrell Clarke looks to bolster his defensive ranks late on in the winter window.

The Tykes are currently well in the race for a play-off finish in League One this term, as they sit in 10th place in the third-tier, just a point off sixth-placed Leyton Orient.

Boss Clarke has moved to bring in two players in this window, in goalkeeper Joe Gauci and midfielder Neil Farrugia from Aston Villa and Shamrock Rovers respectively, but an all-important striker addition has eluded them thus far, and that looks unlikely to change so late on.

Instead, Barnsley seem to have focused their attention on Wolves youngster Lembikisa as they plot a last-ditch loan approach, with the 21-year-old able to play in either full-back position, and looking for his next move away after being recalled from a spell with Swiss Super League club Yverdon-Sport early last month.

Barnsley linked with 11th hour loan move for Dexter Lembikisa

Lembikisa is unlikely to force his way into Wolves boss Vitor Pereira's Premier League thinking again this season, and according to TBR Football reporter Graeme Bailey, Barnsley are looking to bring him in on loan until the end of the campaign before the window closes.

The Jamaican international has 22 caps for his national team since his debut in 2022, and has previous EFL experience after a loan spell in the Championship with Rotherham United in 2023/24, where he made 27 appearances in all competitions.

Lembikisa was recalled from his spell at the New York Stadium midway through last term, though, and then sent out to Scottish Premiership side Hearts to make a further 14 appearances in their top-flight campaign.

His most recent temporary spell with Yverdon-Sport in Switzerland was unsuccessful, as he played just three times in three months before an unsuprising recall on January 1.

Lembikisa is a solid addition but does not solve Darrell Clarke's problems

Barnsley's need for new signings in attack has been made abundantly clear in recent weeks, with Clarke's side currently in the midst of a four-game winless run that has seen them lose some ground on the top six.

They have scored less goals in the league than all but one of the teams above them up to now, and the likes of Stephen Humphrys, Max Watters and Sam Cosgrove have all struggled to find the back of the net.

While Lembikisa is a good player for the level, and will likely oust Kyran Lofthouse or Corey O'Keefe from the starting eleven if he is to join soon, his position is not a particular priority in terms of a player that is going to push the Tykes over the line in their bid for promotion.

Dexter Lembikisa's Rotherham United 2023/24 statistics Appearances 27 Starts 24 Goals 1

It certainly looks like a deal that would be ideal for all parties, however, and with his Molineux future uncertain, the 21-year-old could view this move as one that may turn permanent in the summer providing he makes a positive impact on the team.