Having taken 10 points from the last 12 available in League One, Barnsley have moved themselves into a promising position in the third tier, with the Tykes continuing to be upwardly mobile under the stewardship of Darrell Clarke.

The former Port Vale man has got everyone singing from the same hymn sheet at Oakwell, and with a trip to struggling Cambridge United this Saturday, they will be hoping to continue to keep the pressure on at the top of the table.

The upcoming January transfer window will give the Yorkshire outfit the perfect opportunity to address any gaping holes within their squad, although they will likely have a job on their hands to keep hold of their top talent, given the level of performances across the board of late.

With that in mind, we spoke to Football League World’s Barnsley fan pundit Andy Symcox about his concerns for the first month of 2025, and what the club could do about it.

Barnsley will have to play hard-ball with Adam Phillips and Luca Connell

There will be plenty squirming in their seats at Oakwell at the thought of the January transfer window coming up, with Barnsley’s top stars likely to attract interest from those higher up the pyramid once again.

Georgie Gent Barnsley League One stats (FBRef) Appearances 8 Starts 7 Minutes played 464 Crosses 26 Tackles won 11

Attacking midfielder Adam Phillips has been the shining light in Yorkshire with his dominant displays going forward, and his five goals in ten league matches have only gone to prove why he was subject to plenty of speculation over the summer.

Preston North End were said to have been targeting the 26-year-old during the off-season, but after staying put, the former Morecambe man has given his all for the Tykes and played a major part in helping them towards a third successive play-off push.

Only Luca Connell has more goal contributions than Phillips so far, with his two goals and four assists playing a huge part in making Barnsley tick, and Symcox believes that if either of the pair leave, their play-off ambitions will take a massive hit.

But if the club are serious about competing at the top of the third tier, they have to do all they can to keep hold of their top talent, and the Barnsley fan is hoping the Oakwell hierarchy do what they have to do to keep the pair at the club.

When asked about his thoughts on the January transfer window, the Barnsley fan said: “In addition, my other concern would be any outgoings; there is always speculation about Adam Phillips and Luca Connell, who are both excellent players for us, particularly at this level.

“I would hope that any bids - if indeed there are any bids - would not be accepted, as they are an integral part to our success, which we hope to continue.”

Darrell Clarke must add to full-back depth in January

Clarke has found a winning formula at Oakwell of late, with his solid backline of three defenders and wing-backs proving a hard nut to crack, while also creating plenty when going forward.

While Barry Cotter has been performing valiantly on the right-hand side - with occasional assistance from Corey O’Keeffe - it has largely been Georgie Gent who has operated down the left, with the summer arrival from Blackburn Rovers forcing his way into the side since making the move from Ewood Park.

While the 21-year-old has done a stellar job in that position during his eight appearances to date, Symcox’s concern is about depth in that particular area, with options needed over the course of a 46-game League One season.

He continued: “It would be helpful to have additional cover at wing-back for Georgie Gent, as he is the only dedicated left wing-back that we have.

“Obviously, there may be injuries between now and January, so that could change my opinion of what would be needed.”