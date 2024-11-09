With a 2-0 win over Rotherham the most recent positive result for Darrell Clarke's side, the Barnsley manager has issued a firm statement of intent for the January transfer window, stating that the club would be 'very active' in the transfer market.

The Tykes have been performing very well so far this season, notching seven wins and four draws from their opening 14 games. However, Clarke appears to have high expectations of his players and the club, and is hoping to build on their early season success to move closer to League One's automatic promotion spots.

Barnsley and Clarke having regular recruitment talks

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Clarke made it clear that he has held talks with Barnsley's sporting director to discuss transfers in January: "We have recruitment meetings most weeks and I chat daily with Mladen (Sormaz - sporting director) and I had a chat the other day with the board as well.

"We are constantly on it and I have given my opinion of where we need to be and what we need to be doing in the January window."

Most fans would presume Clarke needs to address issues with the team's defence, as they have conceded 18 goals in the league this season.

Barnsley defending stats 2024/25 (FotMob) xG conceded 13.7 (10th rank) Possession won in final third/90 2.6 (23rd rank) Clean sheets 3 (12th rank) Goals conceded/90 1.3 (13th rank)

As the data shows, despite their high scoring, Clarke's side have struggled at keeping the ball out of their own net. They allow opponents a good deal of chances and their press appears ineffective. The Barnsley boss will be looking to make additions to a shaky backline that has performed below expectations so that the club does not fall further behind the league leaders.

Darrell Clarke demands growth from players

During the interview, Clarke also implied that he expects a constant high standard from his players, and that no run of good results will mean they are exempt from criticism.

The Barnsley boss said: "For me, it’s about improving standards, intensity and performances - and it always has been about my teams. That’s the key, players learning.

"With players who don’t learn, you will quickly learn with me that they fall by the wayside because with the consistent work that I like to work, some players won’t fit into that."

The team fell below expectations last season, finishing sixth and being subsequently defeated by Bolton in the play-offs, which led to them appointing Clarke. His mentality of sticking to his guns and demanding hard work has paid off so far.

However, with Wycombe Wanderers and Birmingham City gaining points at a rate of knots, Clarke is aware that any deadwood will have to be moved on quickly if their squad is to be up to the task of competing with the league leaders.

Darrell Clarke wants to build stability in the squad

Clarke also stated that his main concern was with developing an established side. He commented: "The ones that are performing now are getting picked consistently and we’ve managed to settle the team down a little bit with the centre forwards coming in late in the window and Max (Watters) coming back. Hopefully, there’s positive news moving forward."

Davis Keillor-Dunn is a good example of expounding Clarke's words. The striker arrived from Mansfield Town in the summer, and has managed to bag four goals in 11 games after settling into life at Oakwell.

Performance is key for the Barnsley manager, and he is seeking to operate with an established starting lineup with players who have earned their place. Strong performances from any new signings will clearly be needed to nail down a starting spot in Clarke's system.

With the transfer window fast approaching, it is evident that Barnsley will seek to bolster their ranks and find the appropriate players to buy into their gaffer's ethos. A solid January transfer window would ease the nerves of fans who will be crossing their fingers for promotion after Barnsley's encouraging start to the 2024/25 campaign.