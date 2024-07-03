Former Barnsley men Alex Mowatt and Andy Yiadom have reacted to the Tykes' re-signing of Marc Roberts.

The experienced defender spent seven years away from the South Yorkshire outfit after joining Birmingham City in what was a scatter-gun window for Blues under Harry Redknapp in the summer of 2017.

Roberts played under a whole host of managers and head coaches throughout his stint in the West Midlands, which officially came to an end following Birmingham's well-documented relegation to League One at the end of last season.

The Second City outfit will now be battling it out with the likes of Darrell Clarke's new side for a return to the Championship, as Barnsley have fallen short in the play-offs for two successive seasons, but will hope it's third time lucky for them when the new campaign gets underway.

Former Barnsley favourites react to Marc Roberts' return to Oakwell

A club statement on Wednesday morning confirmed the Reds' re-capture of their former centre-back on a two-year contract.

Following the announcement, Roberts took to his Instagram profile to express his delight after returning to his hometown club.

He said: "Absolutely buzzing to be back home @barnsleyfc cannot wait to get going!"

"See you all at Oakwell soon," the post concluded.

In the comments of his post were the likes of Mowatt and Yiadom, who he played alongside in red and white, with the duo joining throughout Barnsley's first season back in the Championship after gaining promotion via the League One play-offs in 2016, in what also proved to be Roberts' last campaign with the side, just two years after moving from Non-League outfit, FC Halifax Town.

Mowatt, who has recently signed a contract extension with West Bromwich Albion, reacted to the news by stating "Love it mate 🤩", whilst Yiadom's simple response read "👏🏿👏🏿"

Marc Roberts provides further reaction after re-signing for Barnsley

The Reds players returned to training on Monday as the new season officially got underway, with Roberts' signing confirmed just two days later.

Besides the aforementioned Instagram post, the vastly-experienced man at the heart of the defence gave further reaction to club media, expressing his excitement for the upcoming season and getting to know a new squad of players, despite being familiar with player/coach Conor Hourihane, who was also part of Barnsley's double-winning side in 2016 before going on to eventually reach the Premier League with Aston Villa.

Marc Roberts' career so far Apps Goals FC Halifax Town 93 9 Barnsley 84 5 Birmingham City 197 8 Total 374 22 All stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 03/07/24)

“Pre-season is always a tough one, you don’t want to get left behind,” said Roberts on the timing of his arrival. “I’m glad I’m here early and I can get rolling with the lads, knit in, and get to know some of the lads I don’t know," he said.

“I know a couple already, but it’s a good time for the club. I’m excited and I’m ready to get going.”

Sporting Director, Mladen Sormaz, has also reacted to the deal, stating it was a no-brainer.

“We felt that a player of Marc’s calibre and experience was too good to not bring to Barnsley, with over 200 Championship appearances and a promotion from this division on his CV."

“Marc knows what it takes to have success at Oakwell, and we look forward to bringing his qualities into the changing room working with our coaching staff," he added.

A transitional summer at Barnsley FC

Ahead of the new season, the South Yorkshire outfit are undergoing a major transition, having seen the likes of first-team stars Jordan Williams, Nicky Cadden, Herbie Kane and Devante Cole all depart amid the expiration of their contracts.

Furthermore, the Tykes could run the potential risk of losing goalscoring midfielder Adam Phillips to Preston North End, after the 26-year-old netted 11 goals in League One last term.

The acquisitions of Roberts and Hourihane will no doubt help Clarke get the fans onside early doors, but much more business needs to be done if the club are to mount yet another sustained promotion challenge under a third new boss in as many seasons.