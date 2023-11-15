Highlights Barnsley will need to make decisions about the 13 players set to leave in 2024, including Herbie Kane, Jordan Williams, Devante Cole, and Nicky Cadden.

Extending contracts for important players like Herbie Kane and Jordan Williams should be a priority for the club.

Barnsley will likely face competition from other clubs in trying to secure new deals for players like Devante Cole and Fabio Jalo.

Barnsley have the ambition of securing promotion from League One under manager Neill Collins, having missed out in the play-offs in the 2022-23 season under former manager Michael Duff.

The club will be confident that they can secure a play-off place in the 2023-24 season with their current playing squad but will have some decisions to make looking to the future as 13 of them are on course to leave Oakwell for nothing at the end of that season as things stand/

Football League World examines the 13 players that are set to leave the club in the summer of 2024.

1 Herbie Kane

The Liverpool academy graduate joined Barnsley in July 2020, but his deal is up at the end of the 2023-24 season. The talented player featured 48 times across all competitions in the previous season, displaying the importance he has for the team.

Unless his contract is extended, he will leave Oakwell for nothing and that's surely something the Tykes will look to resolve given his performances for the club.

2 Jordan Williams

Set to leave in June of 2024, the 24-year-old has been an integral part of the Yorkshire side since joining from fellow county side Huddersfield Town in 2018.

Jordan Williams signed an extension in January 2023 but whether he signs new terms to keep him at the club past the summer of 2024 remains to be seen. He has been an important player at Oakwell and is another contract they'll be keen to extend.

3 Devante Cole

The son of Premier League legend, Andy Cole, the striker’s contract is set to expire at the end of the 2024 campaign.

Having joined the club from Motherwell in the summer of 2021 he has been an important figure upfront for the side, scoring 16 goals in all competitions in the 2022-23 season and proving hard to stop this term as well.

Tying him down to a new deal is likely a top priority but reported Championship interest looks set to make that tough.

4 Nicky Cadden

The Scot joined the club from Forest Green Rovers in July 2022 on a two-year contract, with said deal expiring in June 2024.

Nicky Cadden is currently set to leave this summer for nothing but an extension would be the for the best given the quality he's shown on the flanks since his arrival.

5 Robbie Cundy

Signing for the club in the summer of 2022 from Bristol City. Robbie Cundy was an integral part of the side that almost achieved promotion from League One in the 2022-23 season under Michael Duff.

Injuries have limited his impact this term but he'd still be a useful player to keep around the squad once he's back fit and is deserving of a new deal.

6 Matty Wolfe

A product of the academy, Matty Wolfe's contract is up in the summer of 2024.

The 23-year-old is currently recovering from a nasty long-term injury and will hope to have a chance to prove himself to Collins and co.

7 Ben Killip

Ben Killip signed in the summer of 2023 on a one-year deal from Hartlepool.

The goalkeeper has still got work to do to convince the Tykes that he deserves a new contract and Killip may be best to explore his options elsewhere.

Barnsley's top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

8 Aidan Marsh

20-year-old Aidan Marsh made the most of his opportunities with the first team last term - bagging two goals and an assist in just 72 minutes of football.

Marsh is out on loan with York City at the moment but is someone that the Yorkshire club will surely want to keep around with next season in mind.

9 Fabio Jalo

17-year-old Fabio Jalo looks like a player with a big future ahead and now in the final months of his current contract, is someone that Barnsley will be desperate to keep.

Premier League and Championship clubs have been linked, though, which could prove a problem.