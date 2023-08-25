Highlights Key takeaways:

Barnsley should have one eye on the Premier League over the next few days to see if they can poach any fringe players to enhance their squad before the window slams shut.

The Tykes' success of last season hasn't quite been carried over into the new season.

It did at first though. The 7-0 win against Port Vale on the first day of the season put every other League One club on notice.

But since then things have started to go downhill a bit. They've struggled to keep the goals out, and they haven't picked up three points since that opening weekend.

Their squad is in need of strengthening if they're wanting to push for promotion again, and some quality of Premier League fringe players could help them do that.

So here are five Premier League fringe players that Barnsley could target late in the window.

1 Luke Mbete

The Manchester City centre back already has plenty of EFL experience, despite the fact that he's yet to see the back of his teenage years.

Near the start of last season, he went on loan to Huddersfield Town. He wasn't afforded much of a chance in the Championship, but he still managed to play in six games and start three of them.

He was recalled back to the eventual Premier League, and Premier League 2, champions before being sent out on loan, in a late move, at the end of the January transfer window.

He joined Bolton Wanderers, and he started in all eight games that he played for them, until he picked up a season-ending injury against Cambridge, in April. He kept clean sheets in six of those games.

He is proven at Barnsley's level and would help improve their defence.

2 John-Kymani Gordon

The Crystal Palace striker enjoyed a successful half-season loan spell with Carlisle United. He played a major part in uplifting their form towards the end of the season, getting them into the playoffs, and winning it.

His stats may not look too impressive, with two goals in all competitions for the club. But he scored those two in his first two games with the club, and then was mysteriously dropped by manager Paul Simpson for a long spell.

When he did come back into the squad he made a major impact.

It's well known that Barnsley are interested in bringing in strikers like Ali Al-Hamadi and Sam Nombe who are going to cost over £1 million each.

Gordon, who's been on the bench for Palace this season, would be a much cheaper, but potentially as good, alternative.

3 Mason Burstow

The young Chelsea striker deserves another opportunity at this level.

He spent the latter half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Chartlon Athletic, where he originally came through the academy.

But he struggled. The 18-year-old, at the time, only scored twice for the Addicks in 16 league appearances. The club did show faith in him, starting him eight times. But he only averaged just over 45 minutes a game.

Last year, though, he was much better. For Chelsea under-21s, he was one of the best strikers in Premier League 2. He contributed 14 goals and assists in 25 games for the team.

He made his Premier League debut last weekend, against West Ham. But a move to Oakwell, for more minutes, would do him, and Barnsley, the world of good.

4 Ryan Astley

The 21-year-old Welsh centre back was on loan at Accrington Stanley, in League One, last year.

They did get relegated. But he only played up until early February for them after picking up an ankle injury.

He may not be an automatic starter, but he'd add proven depth to a defensive unit that is currently struggling.

5 Jarell Quansah

Like Astley, he'll be someone who adds more talent, and depth, to this Barnsley defence.

Also like Astley, the centre half was on loan at a League One club last year: Bristol Rovers.

He was being coached by Joey Barton from January to May. Barton clearly saw a decent player in him because he started him in all but one league game whilst he was there.

Even though he's still part of Liverpool's under-21s, he's proved that he can handle the physicality of third tier football.