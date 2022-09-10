“Barnsley fans have to have patience and give them time” – Tykes fan pundit issues verdict on ownership situation

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley‘s ownership situation was a pretty simple one from 2003 until late 2017, when Patrick Cryne sold an 80 per cent stake in the Tykes to Chien Lee and Paul Conway, with both Neerav Parekh and ex-Baseball player Billy Beane part of the consortium.

It seemed like a relatively straight-forward takeover, with Lee and his consortium holding the whole shares under one company, but as of earlier this year, that didn’t appear to be the case all along.

Following relegation from the Championship back in May, the split of the ownership was revised, with new documents explaining which party had what share in the club.

Lee remained the largest stakeholder with 31 per cent, with Parekh next up at 21 per cent – both Julie Anne Quay and the Cryne family hold 20 per cent whilst the aforementioned Conway and his Pacific Media Group company were only 8 per cent shareholders.

Barnsley’s ownership is a complex one, and following relegation back to the third tier there has been plenty of criticism regarding it as a whole, and FLW’s Barnsley fan pundit Joe Beardsall believes that the new-look board have a lot to prove to the fanbase when it comes to their investment and commitment.

“Barnsley’s board situation – at this point in time it’s very difficult to say if the people running the club are the right people to run it long-term because they are very fresh to their roles, so it would be unfair to judge them too heavily at this point,” Joe explained.

“Obviously the situation was last season we were run by certain individuals that Barnsley fans ended up having no affection for whatsoever – by the end of last season we’d just had enough, a terrible season with a lot of poor decisions made and there was little to no confidence in the people running the club.

“But then in the summer there was big changes at the top – new board members brought in, the old ones replaced, it was made very clear that those board members would be the ones making the decisions, and since then they’ve come in, been transparent, and said ‘Look, it’s going to be a tough summer window, we are going to have to sell players, we’ve got a £7 million deficit to try and make up now we’ve been relegated’ – full credit to them as I like the honesty and transparency.

“It has been a tough transfer window but we knew it was coming so that’s good. They brought in Michael Duff, which is an outstanding appointment, so the first big decision they’ve hit the nail right on the head with that one, so got to give them massive credit for that.

“I think a couple of the players sold could have gone for a bit more, but it’s hard when you’re not in the situation to know what clubs are willing to pay, and I think that not getting in the striker that Michael Duff had mentioned and all the Barnsley fans wanted, the extra striker we really wanted to see, is probably the biggest X on their reign so far, as that’s something Barnsley fans did expect, that we would bring in another forward.

“It’s mixed since they came in, they’ve not been in long so Barnsley fans have to have patience and give them time to show they’re the right people, and the board need to prove to us that they are the right people and show us that actually they really do want to do the best for Barnsley and take the club forward, which I do believe the do, but we need to see really good leadership and see some really good decisions going forward so we can try and get back to the Championship as soon as possible.

“But I’m happy at this moment in time with the current leaders, I think they have shown good stuff in terms of getting Duff in and we’ve also signed some decent players.

“I know not all Barnsley fans feel that way but that’s because there’s been a long period of struggle and negativity and it’s hard sometimes to put that behind you and give new people a fresh chance when they’ve come in through the door, when you’ve had so much negativity and troubled waters you do feel a bit disillusioned, so I do think there’s still a bit of work for the board to do to get those fans that feel that way back onside and to get their confidence up.

“Lots of work to do, fairly positive start – just a bit disappointed we didn’t get that striker.”

The Verdict

There’s been a lot of unhappiness surrounding Barnsley’s ownership recently when it comes to investment, commitment and their lack of connection to the club, so it would have probably been nice to see James Cryne, the son of former owner Patrick, added to the board of directors this year.

That automatically brings back some kind of connection to the club and the town, and with the likes of Conway and Lee no longer on the board, it has brought some kind of hope back.

They will not get everything right, and some decisions have been questionable, such as the one to loan Callum Styles out to Millwall instead of keeping or selling him, but the biggest decision was the appointment of a new manager and Michael Duff does seem to be the right fit.

The board will have to prove themselves over a number of months and years, but for now, things seem to be heading in a positive direction.