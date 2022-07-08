Barnsley fan pundit weighs up the pros and cons of 21-year-old’s arrival

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley Football Club have announced the signing of 21-year-old midfielder Luca Connell from Celtic on a free transfer.

Connell has joined The Tykes on a three-year deal after leaving Celtic as a free agent. Connell spent most of his time at Celtic out on loan in the lower leagues of Scotland. He spent last season on loan at Queens Park FC where he contributed 10 goals and 11 assists for the Scottish side.

This could prove to be a vital signing for Barnsley who will be looking to bounce back after their relegation from the Championship last campaign. The midfielder will be looking to make an immediate impact at Barnsley by fighting for a place in the starting line-up.

Barnsley fans are excited about the impact that Connell could have at The Tykes as he looks like a young exiting prospect. We spoke to FLW’s Barnsley fan pundit, James Beardsall, about the signing of Connell.

James spoke about Connell being a great signing, a young talent in the midfield.

However, he then goes on to mention Barnsley’s lack of experience in the midfield, which could cost them at times this season, as all their midfielders lack experience, especially Matty Wolfe alongside Connell.

He explained: “Luca Connell looks like an exciting young talent and I am quite excited about this signing. I think that he could do a real good job for us.

“It’s hard when you’re talking about young players, whether their talent that they have shown in their short careers is going to develop into a top-quality footballer on a consistent basis. So you can never be guaranteed that you’re going to get a superstar, but everything that I have seen so far is exciting and I am looking forward to seeing him in a Barnsley shirt.

“I think my main concern for Barnsley after last season is a lack of experience in the midfield, after Alex Mowatt left us the season before. In that central midfield position, it really showed that we really needed an older head more than anywhere else on the pitch. So I am still concerned that Barnsley haven’t filled that gap with an older player to sit in the middle of the park.

“If Romal Palmer is to leave that leaves us with Connell and Matty Wolfe, who has only just broke through as well. It doesn’t leave us too many options in terms of central midfield.

“So, I do think that Barnsley need to sign an experienced central midfielder to go alongside the younger lads.”

Quiz: 20 statements about former Barnsley players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 True or false: Barnsley signed Ross Turnbull from Doncaster! True False