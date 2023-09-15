Highlights Barnsley aim to recover from last season's play-off heartbreak and secure promotion - aided with three consecutive wins after a slow start.

New signings face tough competition for a starting role, especially Max Watters, who scored in the last league match but has limited playing time.

The club has recruited well in the attacking department, with various forward options vying for a starting place, providing Barnsley with a wealth of talent upfront.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Barnsley are aiming to make it four wins from four following a slow start to the campaign.

The Tykes hope to bounce back this term after suffering added-time heartbreak at Wembley last season, losing to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off final.

An emphatic 7-0 win on the opening day against Port Vale suggests such disappointment was behind them. However, a late equaliser from Bristol Rovers followed by back-to-back defeats to Peterborough United and Oxford United have hampered Barnsley's early promotion push.

Neil Collins' side, however, have seemingly redirected the ship following three consecutive 2-0 wins against Wigan Athletic and Cheltenham Town in the league, along with victory over Grimsby Town in the EFL Trophy last time out.

Back to league action, it presents an opportunity for new signings to become embedded into the new setup with stiff competition across various positions.

Barnsley - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Max Watters Cardiff City Permanent Mael de Gevigney Mimes Olympique Permanent Sam Cosgrove Birmingham City Permanent Ben Killip Hartlepool Permanent Andy Dallas Solihull Moors Permanent Kacper Lopata Woking Permanent Kyran Lofthouse Woking Permanent Corey O'Keeffe Forest Green Rovers Permanent Liam Roberts Middlesbrough Loan Jamie McCart Rotherham United Loan Owen Dodgson Burnley Loan John McAtee Luton Town Loan

For the returning Max Watters, meanwhile, it will not be easy for him to break into the starting eleven despite scoring against Cheltenham Town in their last league encounter, with the top scorers in the league boasting some of the best forwards in the division.

What competition does Max Watters face?

The arrival of three new forwards and the emergence of academy stars has meant competition for a starting role up front. That has left consistent minutes hard to come by.

Collins typically operates with a front-two partnership with the forward options battling it out to form a formidable scoring duo to lead Barnsley back to the Championship.

Barnsley fan pundit Andy Symcox, meanwhile, has been impressed by the club's forward-thinking approach in regards to recruitment in the attacking department.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: "After Max Watters scored an added-time goal in the last match against Cheltenham, there is a body of opinion that would say he should start with Devante Cole against Burton Albion this Saturday.

"Max will certainly get better the more games he plays but we now have great competition for places up front.

"The club has recruited well in that we have John McAtee, who started the game against Cheltenham, who in my view is an outstanding player and I would expect him to keep his place, to be honest.

"We also now have Sam Cosgrove, who brings something different and who would make a great starter for us.

"As well as those, we also have Aiden Marsh, who has come up through the ranks and proven himself to be pushing the others for a starting place, and the mercurial Fábio Jaló, who will be there or thereabouts.

"It’s a great position for Barnsley as a club to be in with such a plethora of talent up front."

Will Watters start against Burton Albion?

With not just depth but also quality in the forward areas, Watters will have to make the most of the cameos he has received - as he did so against Cheltenham.

The Barnsley fan pundit, however, went on to say the former Cardiff City man may have to wait a little bit longer for his next opportunity.

Andy added: "Personally, I feel we will start with the same: Devante Cole and John McAtee, but I would have no qualms about either Max Watters or Sam Cosgrove starting."

The 24-year-old striker got off the mark against the Robins in his sixth league outing of the campaign, making four starts, as he looks to beat last season's tally of four league strikes.

Fellow forwards Aiden Marsh and John McAtee are already off the mark for the season, while Devante Cole leads in style with six league goals - a hat-trick against Port Vale, as well as three goals from his last three outings, proving to be a sterling start to the new season for the former Motherwell man.