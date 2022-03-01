Barnsley fan pundit issues relegation verdict and underlines concern Poya Asbaghi might have

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley have a 50-50 chance of staying in the Championship after recent results, according to FLW’s Tykes fan pundit, Joe Beardsall.

Poya Asbaghi has clicked Barnsley into gear over recent weeks with wins over Middlesbrough, Hull City and QPR.

That’s moved Barnsley up into 22nd, with the Tykes now within six points of Reading and having a game in-hand on the Royals.

Amine Bassi (two goals) and Domingos Quina (one goal) have played their part in transforming belief, with Barnsley now resembling the outfit that stormed to the play-offs last season.

“It’s a 50-50 chance at this stage,” FLW’s fan pundit, Joe, said when weighing up Barnsley’s chance of safety.

“Two weeks ago we didn’t think we had any chance whatsoever of staying up. Three wins from four and you can see that the team from last season have turned up again.

“Amine Bassi and Domingos Quina being brought into that side and suddenly we look like the team from last season.

“We look a much better team and one that can compete in the Championship.”

Despite that positive outlook, Joe is concerned about the depth of Asbaghi’s squad if injuries start to pinch in the final third of the season.

He continued: “The big question mark is how lucky are we going to be with injuries and fitness? We haven’t got many players on the bench that can come on and positively impact the performance. It’s absolutely the opposite as sometimes we are bringing on players that might hinder the team.

“That’s where it’s going to be a challenge for Barnsley. If the starting XI that played in the last two games against Middlesbrough and Hull City stay fit, I believe we can stay up. Those players are nowhere near a bottom-of-the-league team.

“It’s looking at the bench (that’s an issue). We’ve got two or three players that can make a positive impact, but after that it is slim pickings.

“Maybe if we can bring back in a couple of the other players like Cauley Woodrow, if he comes back before the end of the season that would be a massive boost for Barnsley.”

Barnsley begin a busy March with Saturday’s clash against Derby County, another club with a chance of surviving from a position in the current bottom three.

By the time April comes, Barnsley will hope to be able to cash-in on their clash with Reading at the start of the month.

“Right now, as we stand, I’m going to say there’s a 50-50 chance,” Joe concluded. “I’m a glass half-full type of guy, so I believe we will do it. It’s been a horrible season, but we’ve got a chance now and just have to stay consistent.

“Consistency is key and, if we can keep playing like we have in these last few matches, I believe we will stay up.”

The Verdict

Barnsley’s recent run of form has given them a massive chance of staying up this season, and although their recent heroics came under different regimes, they’ve got it in them to end the campaign strongly. We’ve seen that in previous years.

Looking at the upcoming fixtures, Barnsley will have to make it count against Derby and Reading to deliver safety.

That’s a neutral’s gut-feeling, though you can fully appreciate the current streak of positivity running through the fanbase.

Fingers crossed that Barnsley can take it deeper into the season and give us a spectacular finish to watch unfold.

