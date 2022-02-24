Barnsley fan pundit issues frank outlook on Barnsley’s transfer situation

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley have experienced a very difficult 2021/22 season so far, coming as a huge surprise following their mightily impressive fifth placed finish last season.

The Tykes have shown some shoots of recovery in recent weeks under Poya Asbaghi, but it could be a case of too little too late with the gap to Reading in 21st place standing at nine points.

The appointment of Markus Schopp was an abject failure and Tykes supporters were looking to the January transfer window as an opportunity to turn things around to give them a fighting chance at staying in the division.

Barnsley fan pundit Joe Beardsall was left frustrated by the club’s limited business in January and feels that the board let the supporters down.

Speaking to Football League World, Beardsall explained: “I think the club’s got to look at themselves, the people at the club who are in charge of this sort of thing, look back to the summer and think – what were we doing?

“We knew Alex Mowatt was going, his contract was up, we tried to keep him, he obviously wanted to go to West Brom with Valerien Ismael, can’t blame him for that, wanted to progress his career.

“Priority number one in the summer – let’s replace Alex Mowatt – we did not do that.

“Then Michael Sollbauer goes as well, our experienced defender, the guy who, two years ago when we were in this situation facing a relegation battle, came in in January and was so instrumental in turning it around for us.

“His experience in that squad meant we stayed up for me (2019/20).”

“He leaves as well, you look at it thinking – come on then Barnsley, sort yourselves out, you’ve let two experienced players go, yes you’ve got players who are getting a bit older there, but you still need to replace Alex Mowatt mainly and Michael Sollbauer in the summer.

“You get to January, surely they’ve learnt from the mistake, get someone in in the first week of January with a bit of experience, but it’s just a reluctance from the hierarchy at Barnsley, the owners don’t want to do that.

“Experience tends to cost quite a bit more money than youth, but they just don’t seem interested in looking into it.

“Were they looking into it and then decided we can’t afford it on the sustainable budget we want to run? I don’t know, but it’s just not good enough, end of day, they’re in charge of making this football club successful, the owners, in terms of all the things they’re overseeing and obviously the CEO, and bringing in two players on the last day, to be fair, credit, both the players they’ve brought in on loan, Bassi and Quina, they’ve been good, they’ve made a difference, but I don’t think bringing in two loanees on the last day of the transfer window is good enough, or shows enough commitment to the fans after the horrible season we’ve had.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Barnsley players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Gjorgji Hristov Yes No

“They should really have been putting their hands in their pockets and going – do you know what, we’ve got it wrong so we’ve got to rectify this situation by putting a bit of money into the first team and making sure we give ourselves a realistic chance of staying up.

“For me, they haven’t done that, it’s another half-hearted attempt at staying up.

“Two decent players that we brought in on loan, but we haven’t given ourselves a realistic chance in my opinion, we’ve not brought in enough experience or leadership.

“Yes, they should fully regret it, and they’ll lose a lot of the fans’ faith, and they already have done this season, because of the lack of leadership in making these sorts of decisions, to try and bring in that experience and maybe just giving us a helping hand, maybe spending a little bit more.

“I get that the owners want to run the club sustainably and not overspend, I am for that, not getting us into any debt, but there’s a point when you have to have a little bit of balance and realise it’s worth us spending a little bit more just to keep the club up this season.

“In a season, let’s be honest, that would be easier to stay up than most, because of Derby’s points deduction and Reading’s points deduction and poor performances from other teams.

“So for me, they should fully regret a lot of things this season and it’s been totally unfair on Barnsley fans.”