Highlights Barnsley have had a bid rejected for Ali Al-Hamadi, a talented 21-year-old forward from AFC Wimbledon.

Al-Hamadi has made a name for himself with impressive performances, scoring 10 goals in just 19 games last season.

Barnsley may need to strengthen their attacking options after the departure of James Norwood, and Al-Hamadi could be a good fit for the team.

Barnsley have had an offer for AFC Wimbledon forward Ali Al-Hamadi as Neil Collins looks to add more firepower to his squad.

Who is Ali Al-Hamadi?

The 21-year-old is an Iraqi international already, and he has won five caps for his country, but his professional career has played out in England.

After starting with Tranmere and moving to Swansea, Al-Hamadi’s first break in the game came with Wycombe in 2021. After enjoying a productive loan spell with Bromley, the player would make nine appearances with the Chairboys, as he struggled to establish himself as a regular.

A permanent switch to Wimbledon followed in January this year, and it’s a move that has worked out very well for all parties.

Al-Hamadi scored ten goals in 19 games in the second half of the previous campaign, with that form understandably catching the eye.

Barnsley make move for Ali Al-Hamadi

That’s after Football Insider revealed that Barnsley had seen an offer turned down for the youngster, and it’s unclear whether they will return with an improved bid.

“Barnsley have had a bid rejected by AFC Wimbledon for striker Ali Al-Hamadi, sources have told Football Insider. Barnsley have been informed that they will have to increase their offer to win the race for Al-Hamadi after their bid was knocked back.

“The 21-year-old is viewed as a very exciting prospect by the League Two club, and he has been involved in all four of Wimbledon’s games at the start of the current campaign. Having impressed in League Two last season, Barnsley are keen to offer Al-Hamadi a route into the third tier.”

Do Barnsley need to sign Ali Al-Hamadi?

It has been a mixed start to the season for the Tykes in terms of results, with Collins’ men collecting four points from their opening three fixtures.

The highlight was obviously the remarkable seven goal victory over Port Vale on the opening day, where the team played some outstanding football. Two goals in two games since means no side has scored more than Barnsley in the league, but they do still feel short in attacking areas.

James Norwood has departed in the window, and it would seem as though one more attacking option would give Collins the depth and quality he wants in the final third. So, you would expect the club to be active over the coming weeks.

Barnsley summer transfer plans

It has been a turbulent summer for the Tykes, as they had to contend with the departure of Michael Duff after just one season in charge, which was no doubt a massive blow.

However, Collins is clearly a talented coach, and everyone knows about Barnsley’s approach now, in terms of both recruitment, and how they will give a coach like Collins, who had no experience in England, a chance to impress.

Following on from that, Al-Hamadi fits the bill in terms of his profile, and the recruitment team will no doubt feel he is someone who can contribute to the side and potentially be sold on for a big profit in the years to come. It will be interesting to see if they return with another offer now, or if they look elsewhere for that attacker they want.