While looking at the league table, you would assume Barnsley defeating Leyton Orient on Saturday is a forgone conclusion.

Barnsley currently sit seventh, only a singular point above the play-off places while the O's are 18th, a mere three points above the relegation zone.

Orient's last win against the Tykes came in February 1970 in the old Division Three, having since faced four defeats and two draws - with Barnsley winning the most recent fixture 2-1 courtesy of a late Adam Phillips brace.

However, if you look at the two sides' recent form, the game could be a far more compelling spectacle than most would think.

Barnsley have been in poor form at home this year

Surprisingly for many neutrals, Barnsley's home form this season has been far below the standards the South Yorkshire side have set in recent years.

Only two years ago, Barnsley had the fourth best home record in League One. This fell to 12th last season, and so far this year they sit 20th in the home league table - only winning two of their ten home league games so far.

Barnsley's 2024/25 League One Home and Away Records Home Games Away Games Games Played 10 10 Points 11 19 Goals Scored 15 14 Goals Conceded 15 11

Even in cup competitions, Darrell Clarke's men haven't fared much better. A pair of home defeats to Man United U21s and Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Trophy was followed by an FA Cup second round defeat to fellow League One side Bristol Rovers - a side the O's went on to beat 3-0 just three days later.

This will likely be very disappointing to many Barnsley fans who would have expected the side to be in amongst the promotion places at this point of the season.

Orient are in fine form at the moment

In contrast to Barnsley's form, Orient fans should head into the fixture with a high amount of optimism.

Having only lost once in their last ten fixtures, that sole defeat coming at the hands of fourth placed Huddersfield Town, Richie Wellens' side will come into the game with some confidence.

Having picked up ten points from their nine games away from home in League One this year while also picking up some wins on their travels in cup competitions against the likes of MK Dons, Charlton Athletic and Milwall - showing that the O's are certainly not letting down their traveling supporters as of late.

Orient will have the vast majority of their squad that has been settled in recent weeks available on Saturday, with Dominic Ball suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season last week's 0-0 draw with Burton Albion.

With the consistency they have shown in recent weeks, it wouldn't surprise many in the Orient fanbase to see them come away with a result on Saturday, despite what onlookers might gauge from looking at the league table.

After finally putting some daylight between themselves and the relegation scrap, the O's will be looking to keep spirits high and maintain momentum through the Christmas and New Years period, and surprisingly, they find themselves with a fantastic opportunity facing an out-of-sorts Barnsley side.