Barnsley face four-hour sweat on key player involvement against Sheffield Wednesday

Barnsley will find out by 6pm today if Alex Mowatt will have his red card overturned and, in turn, be available to face Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow afternoon in a South Yorkshire derby.

Valerien Ismael was left frustrated by the official’s decision to send Mowatt off in Wednesday night’s 3-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers, with the midfielder’s challenge on Scott Kashket a big talking point.

As per a report from the Yorkshire Post, Ismael will learn by 6pm today whether Mowatt will be available for Sheffield Wednesday or serve a potential three-match suspension.

An appeal has been lodged, with Barnsley looking to get Mowatt available to face Sheffield Wednesday and, then, Reading and Luton Town over Easter.

Barnsley quiz: 19 facts you may not know about Oakwell – But are they true?

1 of 19 Oakwell's capacity is 23,287 True False

Mowatt, 26, has been key to Barnsley’s good form this season and has featured on 36 occasions for the Tykes in 2020/21.

In that time, he’s captained Barnsley into play-off contention, scoring six goals and registering a further seven assists.

Wednesday night’s win over Wycombe further strengthened Barnsley’s grip on a place in the Championship’s top-six, with Ismael’s side dreaming of competing for a place in the Premier League next season.

As for tomorrow’s derby with Sheffield Wednesday, it is a case of two clubs heading in opposite directions.

Darren Moore’s side are nine points adrift of safety and in the Championship relegation zone.

The Verdict

There’s a gulf between these two sides in the Championship right now, but Barnsley will have everything crossed that Mowatt is available.

He’s the club’s captain and such an important player for Barnsley. So, in a division of fine margins, it’s important that the Tykes are at full strength if they can be.

The tackle by Mowatt in midweek wasn’t that bad and it would be no surprise if there were good news for Barnsley come 6pm.

Thoughts? Let is know!