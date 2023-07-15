Barnsley are "close to a deal" to sign Bradford City goalkeeper Harry Lewis, according to TEAMtalk.

There have been conflicting reports on how advanced a potential move is, with the Telegraph & Argus claiming that Lewis' situation at Valley Parade "has not changed and he remains a key member of the squad as things stand".

But it seems there is interest from the Tykes as according to BBC reporter Jamie Raynor, the report linking Lewis with a switch to Oakwell "has a degree of accuracy".

Barnsley are in need of goalkeeping reinforcements this summer after missing out on the permanent signing of Harry Isted, who spent a successful spell at the club in the second half of the season on loan from Luton Town, to Charlton Athletic, while Brad Collins is said to be "extremely close" to a move to Championship side Coventry City.

The Tykes do have Jamie Searle on their books, and they have brought in Ben Killip from Hartlepool United, but new manager Neill Collins will likely be keen to strengthen further.

Lewis joined the Bantams from Southampton last summer, and he was one of the stand-out goalkeepers in League Two last season, keeping 19 clean sheets in 55 appearances in all competitions as Mark Hughes' side reached the play-offs.

What is the latest on Harry Lewis' Bradford City future?

While he admitted would like to keep Lewis at Valley Parade, Bradford chief executive Ryan Sparks says the club will not stand in his way should he wish to move on this summer.

"I have got nothing to suggest he would leave at the moment. There is interest in Harry I’m sure. We’ve not had anything. There’s nothing on my desk for Harry at the moment," Sparks told the BBC last month.

"For a player like Harry, as a professional, as a human, I know what his desires are in his life. You’d never stand in the way of someone achieving that. We have always had a pretty good relationship. He has done very well this season.

"If something came that would change his life and he felt it would and it was right for both parties, I wouldn’t want to harm Harry Lewis in any way. I don’t think anybody would, but naturally, if I’m honest, we want him as our number one next season."

Would Harry Lewis be a good signing for Barnsley?

Lewis would be an excellent addition for the Tykes.

It was a huge blow to miss out on Isted to Charlton after his impressive performances last season and the imminent departure of Collins, who was first choice prior to Isted's arrival, further depletes their goalkeeping options.

Lewis was outstanding for the Bantams last season and his displays certainly suggest he is capable of making the step up to League One.

He would be an incredibly safe pair of hands between the sticks, and it is certainly a deal that the Reds should pursue as Collins looks to mount another promotion push next season after replacing Michael Duff at Oakwell.