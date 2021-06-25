Barnsley eyeing move for European-based duo as search for Valerien Ismael’s successor gets underway

Bundesliga managers Bo Svensson and Hannes Wolf are reportedly on Barnsley’s managerial shortlist to replace Valerien Ismael, according to Football Insider.

Ismael’s departure from Oakwell was confirmed on Thursday, as he moved to fellow Championship side West Brom ahead of the 2021/22 season.

He guided Barnsley to a fifth-place finish in the Championship last term, and the club’s supporters will be eager to see their side appoint a new manager before the new league campaign gets underway in August.

Svensson is currently in charge of German side Mainz, and has held that role since January 2021, having previously impressed with Austrian side FC Liefering earlier in his managerial career.

Svensson impressed with Mainz last season, as he guided them to Bundesliga survival, which included a notable win over Bayern Munich during his time in charge.

Whilst Wolf is with German side Bayer Leverkusen on an interim basis, in a role which he’s held since since March 2021, and it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll be appointed as their new manager permanently.

Football Insider claim that Barnsley are targeting the continent once again for a new manager, in what will be their fifth in the last three years.

The Verdict:

It’s unsurprising to see them looking down a similar route for their new manager.

It was a real shame to see Ismael depart in favour of a move to West Brom, but a move to The Hawthorns would have been too good of an opportunity to turn down for the 45-year-old.

Hannes Wolf would be somewhat of a coup for Barnsley, as he’s currently in interim charge of Bayer Leverkusen, and it’ll be interesting to see which manager is in pole position for the vacancy at Oakwell.

If Barnsley can get this managerial appointment right, and keep their key players at the club, then I can see them challenging for promotion once again.