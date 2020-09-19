Barnsley exit looms for 25-year-old

Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber has suggested that the Tykes are open to allowing Mike Bahre to leave the club this transfer window, amid interest from a couple of clubs.

Bahre only arrived on a permanent deal at Oakwell in the summer of 2019 after impressing for the Tykes in their promotion campaign from League One whilst on loan from Hannover, and the 25-year-old featured 26 times for Barnsley in the Championship last term scoring once.

However, despite starting the campaign as Barnsley’s captain Bahre found himself out of favour under Struber towards the end of last term, with the midfielder making just a single appearance for the Tykes following the restart of the season.

The 25-year-old has not been involved for Barnsley so far this season and it looks as though Bahre is well down the pecking order under Struber, which could mean that the midfielder is allowed to leave the club before the transfer window closes.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post ahead of Barnsley’s trip to Reading on Saturday, Struber confirmed that Bahre has been the subject of interest from one or two different clubs, and that he would be unlikely to feature this term was he to remain at Oakwell.

He said: “We have had an exchange with one or another club about him.

“Mike is clear and he knows that the situation here is difficult and his game in not in my brain or game plan.

“For Mike, it is good when he moves to another club. He has had a good time here and now it is better for everyone, I think, when he moves to a club where he can have game time and he can play football.”

The verdict

It seems almost inevitable from Struber’s comments here that Bahre’s time at Barnsley is coming to an end, and the midfielder was always likely to have to find a move elsewhere if he was going to be able to play regular first team football throughout the campaign.

Bahre was an important player for Barnsley in their promotion from League One and as such will always been remembered fondly, but since Daniel Stendel left the club the 25-year-old has not seemed to have the same impact on the pitch or around the dressing room.

Bahre still has qualities to offer so it is little surprise to see that he has attracted the interest of a couple of clubs, and it will be interesting to see where he does end up come the end of the transfer window.