Discussions have begun at Barnsley regarding a potential permanent return for Harry Isted, as per BBC Sheffield reporter Rob Staton.

Isted arrived on loan from Luton Town in January and was a mainstay between the sticks en route to the Tykes' play-off final defeat against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday, where he turned out a starring performance despite being on the losing side.

Naturally, Josh Windass' winning strike deep into the additional minutes of extra-time will have left a bitter taste in the mouths of those at Barnsley, however, the club are already constructing the framework to put their woes aside and launch a fresh promotion bid next term.

Is Harry Isted a realistic option?

The 26-year-old was confirmed as one of three senior departures from Kenilworth Road in the club's retained list at the start of the month, with a squad revamp taking place after reaching the Premier League.

Isted had only played three EFL matches before joining Barnsley, but this does not look to have deferred any suitors from his pursuit with the report adding that Michael Duff can "expect other teams" to display interest, with his status as a free agent presenting a shrewd and readily-attainable option.

It seems likely that other League One clubs will look to pursue the Luton academy graduate, but given the affinity there after his loan spell, Barnsley should be well-placed to secure his services on a permanent basis.

Why should Barnsley sign Harry Isted?

Despite being signed as an unknown quantity, Isted swiftly endeared himself to supporters with a string of impressive showings that helped Barnsley seal a spot in the top six before going on to reach the final.

While Isted's tally of eight clean sheets in 19 third-tier appearances makes for good reading, it was his form in the play-offs that truly caught the eye, conceding only twice from an xG of 4.24 as per FotMob.

And in the final itself, he kept Wednesday at bay amid a thorough offensive onslaught and conceded an xGOT (goals on target) of 2.42, only letting one in after 123 minutes had been played.

Given that he can cope in such high-pressure situations, he looks a safe pair of hands for Barnsley to have across a 46-game season, but his potential impact at the club could yet go beyond that, too.

At only 26, Isted is still fairly young for a goalkeeper and shot-stoppers do not usually tend to enter their prime until their late twenties at least, so the best may be yet to come.

Overall, it is a low-risk piece of business that could potentially yield a high degree of reward, and represents sustainability between the sticks and a real statement of intent towards opposing promotion hopefuls next season.