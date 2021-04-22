Callum Styles and Michael Sollbauer react after Barnsley’s crucial win over Huddersfield Town

Barnsley took a huge step towards securing a play-off spot as they beat Huddersfield Town last night, whilst Reading failed to beat Luton.

It means the Tykes are six points ahead of the Royals with just three games to play, meaning promotion remains a real possibility for the Yorkshire outfit.

So, the big win last night, thanks to another Daryl Dike goal, was a major relief for Barnsley and wing-back Callum Styles took to Instagram to reveal his delight at picking up the three points.

“Back to winning ways🔥 Derby Win ✅ +3.”

As well as that, defender Michael Sollbauer sent a social media message that highlighted the importance of the win.

“Getting closer – great answer & huge win from the team.”

The duo will now be resting ahead of another Yorkshire derby against Rotherham on Saturday at Oakwell.

Despite the Millers lowly position, they will represent a tough challenge for Valérien Ismaël’s men as they are desperate for the points as they look to secure their safety in the Championship.

If Barnsley win, and Reading fail to beat Swansea on Sunday, the Tykes will have confirmed their top six finish.

The verdict

It’s nice for the fans to see messages from the players, and the Barnsley support will be delighted with how these two, and the whole team, have performed in recent months.

Defeat to Coventry opened the door for Reading to take a play-off spot, but last night felt decisive for Barnsley as they came through a difficult away game whilst the Royals dropped points.

Of course, there is still work for the team to do, and Ismaël won’t allow them to lose focus considering what’s at stake.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.