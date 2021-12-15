Barnsley dealt potential blow ahead of West Brom clash on Friday

Cauley Woodrow could miss Barnsley’s reunion with Valerien Ismael when they host West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening.

The 27-year-old has sustained a hip injury as was revealed by Andy Giddings on Twitter this afternoon.

#barnsleyfc fwd Cauley Woodrow is a doubt for Friday’s game v #WBA with a hip injury. A decision on whether he can play v WBA or not will be taken in the next 24hrs. There are no other injury issues. — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) December 15, 2021

Woodrow has been directly involved in a third of the Tykes’ league goals this season with four goals and one assist. Barnsley have had one of the worst starts to a Championship season in living memory, winning just one of their last 20 league games and the loss of their attacking focal point in Woodrow could be a hammer blow.

One positive is that we are so close to the January transfer window which needs to be Barnsley’s saving grace as an opportunity to freshen up the squad, or a losing mentality could set in and the Tykes will hurtle into League One without many signs of a recovery. The Tykes are eight points from safety one game away from the halfway stage, compared to the standards they set in their fifth placed finish last term the campaign has been a calamity.

Another thing to cling onto is that the injury is not severe enough to rule Woodrow out of the weekend altogether. Suggesting that if anything, this is a short term knock and one that should see the 27-year-old fit and firing for the busy Christmas period.

The Verdict

Poya Asbaghi has picked up two points from a possible 15 since replacing Markus Schopp at the helm with Barnsley continuing to look like the worst team in the Championship. The Tykes play four of the current top eight in their next quartet in the league, it still feels a little early to write them off, but if they cannot pick up a win against the odds in that run, then they will be right up against it.

Barnsley have bounced back from relegation to League One expertly in recent years and would be confident of doing so again. However, we have seen with the likes of Sunderland, Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town in the last few years that a losing mentality can be difficult to shed, Asbaghi must, as a bare minimum, take Barnsley down in a more promising predicament than which they are in at present.