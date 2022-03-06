Barnsley dealt major blow in Championship relegation battle

Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi has confirmed that right-back Jordan Williams is set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Williams has made 21 league appearances for the Tykes so far this season, and has won praise for his performances in those recent wins that have given the club hope of avoiding relegation from the Championship.

However, the 22-year-old was absent from the matchday squad for Barnsley’s 2-0 defeat to Derby on Saturday, a result that sees them drop below the Rams to 23rd in the current second-tier standings, six points from safety.

Now it seems as though it will still be some time yet before Williams is back in action, and with the defender set to play no further part in that battle to avoid relegation.

Providing an explanation for Williams’ absence from that loss at Pride Park, Asbaghi was quoted by The Yorkshire Post as saying: “It was after the game against Middlesbrough. Unfortunately, he injured his knee and he will be out for the rest of the season.

“It is bad timing as Jordan was playing at a really good level before he got injured. The team with Jordan was playing well and the timing is not good.

Barnsley still have 12 games remaining in their battle to avoid the drop this season, starting with the visit of Stoke City to Oakwell on Saturday.

Williams meanwhile, has around 18 months remaining on his current Barnsley contract, securing his future with the Tykes until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Verdict

This does feel like a rather significant blow for Barnsley at this stage of the campaign.

Williams has been a useful presence in defence for the Tykes in recent weeks, and could have made a significant contribution for the club in their battle to avoid relegation.

That however, is something they can no longer rely on, and there may be a few concerns over the mistake by Williams’ replacement, Callum Brittain, helped Derby to their all important second goal on Saturday.

As a result, it seems things could not have gone much worse for Barnsley on or off the pitch yesterday, and they will surely be keen to move on from that as quickly as possible.