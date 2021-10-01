Barnsley dealt irritating injury setback ahead of their showdown with Millwall

Barnsley are set to be without midfielder Josh Benson for their clash with Millwall tomorrow.

The 21-year-old underwent scans on his issue on Thursday and the club will learn about the extent of his injury later today.

Benson was forced to watch on from the sidelines during the club’s midweek clash with Nottingham Forest after picking up a knock in the warm-up.

In the midfielder’s absence, Barnsley suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Steve Cooper’s side.

Despite taking the lead in this particular fixture, the Tykes were unable to prevent Forest from sealing all three-points at Oakwell as Lewis Grabban, Philip Zinckernagel and Brennan Johnson scored for the visitors.

Currently 21st in the Championship standings, Barnsley will be determined to get back to winning ways in their showdown with Millwall tomorrow.

The Tykes could potentially move above Forest and Swansea City in the table if they seal all three points in-front of their supporters.

However, manager Markus Schopp will know that a failure to produce their very best in this fixture may result in another home defeat.

As reported by BBC Radio Sheffield Sports Editor Andy Giddings, Barnsley are set to discover just how long Benson will be out of action for later today.

The Verdict

This is an irritating blow for a Barnsley side who desperately need to pick up a positive result this weekend following a number of lacklustre displays in the Championship.

Before suffering this setback, Benson managed to illustrate some signs of promise during the six league appearances that he made for the club.

Particularly impressive against Luton Town in August, the midfielder managed to provide two key passes for his team-mates in this fixture whilst he also made two tackles as he registered a WhoScored match rating of 7.57.

With Schopp unable to call upon the services of Benson tomorrow, he will now need to look elsewhere for inspiration on Saturday as he looks to guide his side to a much-needed victory at Oakwell.