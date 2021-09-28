Barnsley dealt injury blow ahead of upcoming Nottingham Forest showdown

Barnsley are set to be without defender Aapo Halme for their clash with Nottingham Forest tomorrow.

The 23-year-old picked up an injury in training earlier this week and thus will be forced to watch on from the sidelines at Oakwell.

The Tykes will be determined to get back to winning ways in the Championship on Wednesday following what has been a poor run of form in recent weeks.

Barnsley have failed to win any of their last seven league games and are currently 20th in the second-tier standings.

Set to face a Forest side who will be looking to secure their second away league win of the season in this particular fixture, the Tykes know that they will have to be at their very best if they are to secure a positive result in-front of their supporters.

Having witnessed his side suffer a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Blackpool last weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether Markus Schopp decides to make any significant alterations to his starting eleven.

Yorkshire Post journalist Leon Wobshall has revealed on Twitter that Schopp has confirmed that Halme will not be fit enough to feature against Forest.

The Barnsley boss will be hoping that the likes of Michal Helik and Jasper Moon will be able to deliver the goods in Halme’s absence.

The Verdict

This is unquestionably a blow for Barnsley as they would have been hoping to call upon Halme’s services for this fixture.

Particularly impressive during the Tykes’ draw with Blackburn Rovers earlier this month, the defender helped his side keep a clean-sheet in this clash by winning four aerial duels as he registered a WhoScored match rating of 7.01.

When Halme is fit enough to feature again, Schopp ought to ease him back into action in order to minimise the risk of the defender suffering another injury setback.

By securing all three points in Wednesday’s showdown, Barnsley may be able to use the momentum gained from this result to climb the Championship standings in the coming months.