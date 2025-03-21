This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley are still in the mix for a play-off place in League One this season but will require a huge turnaround in form to earn a top six finish.

The Tykes made the decision to part ways with Darrell Clarke (pictured below) earlier this month, with Conor Hourihane now in charge of the team on an interim basis.

But focus at the club may now be turning to the summer given the gap between themselves and the teams chasing promotion.

It remains to be seen who will be manager, but the next head coach will want to take stock of his squad and see who the most valuable prized assets are going into the transfer window.

Davis Keillor-Dunn price tag claim

When asked which player, if sold, would generate the highest fee, FLW’s Barnsley fan pundit Andy Symcox highlighted Davis Keillor-Dunn.

He praised the forward’s impact since joining last summer, and believes it should cost more than £3 million to convince the Tykes to sell at the end of the campaign.

“I believe the player that Barnsley would be able to get the largest fee for this summer, should they wish to sell, it would be Davis Keillor-Dunn,” Symcox told Football League World.

“Since transferring from Mansfield at the end of the last summer window, he has been outstanding for the Reds, including assists and goals.

“He’s played at times wide on the left, which is not his ideal position, and as a striker.

“In my opinion, his best position is just behind two strikers, but he has been exceptional in so many games and made such a difference.

“I would expect, if we were interested in selling, it would be for a large sum.

Davis Keillor-Dunn - Barnsley league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 33 13 (2) As of March 19th

“I don’t know how much we paid for him because reports vary from £600,000 to £750,000.

“I would state that to be able to get someone of his ability in how he plays for Barnsley, it would need to be, at a minimum, £3 million.

“I would not accept that, I would expect him to be more than that, he is that good.”

Barnsley are currently 10th, nine points adrift of the play-off places with only nine games remaining.

New Barnsley manager should be building around Davis Keillor-Dunn

The next Barnsley manager will surely be keen to make the most out of Keillor-Dunn given how well he’s performed this year.

A record of 13 league goals from 33 appearances makes the 27-year-old their top scorer, and the only player to reach double figures so far.

If clubs do look to buy him in the summer, then Barnsley will be expecting a big profit on the original fee paid to sign him, and that could easily amount to a deal around the £3-4 million mark.

But the next manager would have to prefer to keep him at least one more year and try to build the team’s attack around him given how well he’s done this year.