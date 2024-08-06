Highlights Barnsley targeting striker and midfielder, had bid rejected for Keillor-Dunn, who offers attacking threat from midfield.

Keillor-Dunn, with 22 goals last season, can bring new dimension to Barnsley's attack and boost their promotion hopes.

Despite midfield depth, only Phillips reached double figures in goals, Keillor-Dunn could be the answer to replacing Cole's goals.

Barnsley are actively targeting a striker and an attacking midfielder in this transfer window, with Mansfield Town's Davis Keillor-Dunn being the perfect solution to manager Darrell Clarke's issue of replacing top scorer Devante Cole.

It has been widely reported that Barnsley have had one bid for Keillor-Dunn rejected by the Stags. Signing Keillor-Dunn would be a massive boost for Barnsley and their promotion hopes, offering an attacking threat from midfield, something that is currently lacking in Clarke's squad.

Barnsley are well stocked with defensive midfielders, with Luca Connell, Jon Russell and new signing Matthew Craig all vying for a starting role in Clarke's side. With injured duo Josh Benson and Matty Wolfe able to play a deeper role when fit, Clarke has an abundance of choice in this area of the pitch.

Although Conor Hourihane is predominantly an attacking midfielder, the player has admitted he is not likely to start too many games this season, leaving Adam Phillips as the only viable attacking midfielder. Phillips scored 12 goals last season from midfield, which prompted interest from Championship side Preston North End.

22-goal target can solve Darrell Clarke, Barnsley issues

With 22 goals and 10 assists in 51 games last season, the 26-year-old Keillor-Dunn has caught the eye in helping Mansfield Town win promotion to League One.

Barnsley lost their two top goalscorers in Devante Cole and John McAtee, this summer with the pair netting 34 goals between them in all competitions. The potential signing of Keillor-Dunn would provide a new dimension to Barnsley's attack and fire this season's promotion bid.

Replacing the goals that have departed is an issue still to be resolved.

Goal threat is much-needed for Barnsley

Keillor-Dunn tends to play centrally and often, alongside the recognised striker, with the majority of his goals coming from inside the penalty area. A player who shoots with either foot and is also prepared to shoot from outside the box, Keillor-Dunn`s attributes make him a real goal threat for any side.

Although Barnsley are well stocked with midfielders, only Phillips remains in the current squad to reach double figures in goals. Herbie Kane scored 10 goals in all competitions from midfield during the 2023/24 season but has since moved to fellow League One side, Huddersfield Town.

Davis Keillor-Dunn stats by club, as per Transfermarkt Club Apps Goals Assists Oldham Athletic 105 28 11 Mansfield Town 70 28 13 Burton Albion 26 6 0

Despite a slow start to his career, Keillor-Dunn caught the eye at Oldham Athletic, where he scored 28 goals over two seasons in League Two. Unfortunately, his goals could not prevent the Latics' relegation to the National League in 2022, which resulted in Keillor-Dunn being released, and he headed to Burton Albion.

After playing only 26 games in which he scored six times, Keillor-Dunn was snapped up by Mansfield Town in January 2023, when his goal scoring form had taken off again.

It remains to be seen if Barnsley return with an improved offer for the midfielder, but in Keillor-Dunn, Barnsley could have the answer to the issue of replacing Devante Cole's goals.

A player who has an eye for goal, can play as a striker or attacking midfielder and add much-needed depth in an area of Clarke's squad that is currently very light.