Highlights Darrell Clarke showed tactical astuteness by adjusting Barnsley's formation mid-game to counter Mansfield's diamond setup.

Despite initial struggles, changes made by Clarke led to increased possession and scoring opportunities for the hosts.

Clarke's willingness to make early decisive changes reflects a marked improvement in managing compared to the previous season.

Despite an opening day defeat at home to Mansfield Town, Barnsley fans were impressed by the in-game tactical nous shown by manager Darrell Clarke.

Clarke started with a 3-5-2 formation with debutant Georgie Gent as left wing-back and Corey O`Keeffe on the right. The three central defenders were Marc Roberts in the central role, with Josh Earl and Mael De Gevigney either side.

However, Nigel Clough set up Mansfield in a 4-4-2 diamond formation, which proved fruitful with the Stags racing into a two-goal lead. In the first 25 minutes, Barnsley were chasing shadows as the visitors passed with precision, appeared to have time and space on the ball and looked like they would score at every opportunity.

Clarke's tactical nous paid off instantly for Barnsley

Barnsley started slowly and were fortunate to only be two goals down when Darrell Clarke made his move on 25 minutes. Jon Russell came on for the unfortunate Georgie Gent in a move that changed the Reds' formation to mirror the visitors. Barnsley went to a traditional back four with Josh Earl filling the role left by Gent and Russell sitting in the centre of midfield. This allowed Matthew Craig and Luca Connell to move further upfield with Adam Phillips just behind the two strikers. Gent was unfortunate to be replaced, but Clarke had to change formation before the game went away from Barnsley.

Instantly, Barnsley had more possession, with Russell, Craig and Connell all linking up well with neat passing through midfield. From hitting long balls up to Sam Cosgrove and Max Watters, Barnsley began cutting through Mansfield and were rewarded with a goal from the energetic Connell. In the second half, the momentum continued with the hosts creating numerous chances that fell to several of the strikers who all had an off day in front of goal.

Clarke reacted to Nigel Clough's substitutions

As the second half wore on, Mansfield manager, Nigel Clough brought on substitutions, making his own tactical switch when he changed to a 3-5-2 formation. This move was countered by Clarke, who clearly knew his side performed better when matching formations.

Just prior to this, Clarke had swapped like for like on 62 minutes with a triple substitution keeping the 4-4-2 diamond formation. Conor Hourihane replaced Matthew Craig in midfield, Aiden Marsh replaced Max Watters upfront and Barry Cotter replaced right back Corey O`Keeffe. It was only when Mansfield changed to a 3-5-2 that Clarke replaced midfielder Connell for Kyran Lofthouse, allowing Barnsley to change themselves to 3-5-2.

Darrell Clarke Managerial Career Club Appointed Matches Bristol Rovers March 2014 244 Walsall May 2019 76 Port Vale February 2021 107 Cheltenham Town October 2023 39 Barnsley May 2024 1

Despite falling to defeat, the hosts created enough chances to have won the game. These chances were created when Clarke adjusted his side's formation to counter the opposition. Prior to the change, Barnsley struggled to get a hold on the game and were staring at a heavy defeat.

Unafraid to make changes so early on in a game, Clarke should be applauded for the decisive manner in which he changed things. This decisiveness is something that was lacking in the dugout last season when Neill Collins was guilty of lacking a Plan B.

New managers need victories early on to ease the pressure from supporters, and Clarke is no different. Whilst it is very early days, at least some positives can come from the opening game with the tactical nous of Clarke on show for all to see.