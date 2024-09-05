Barnsley manager, Darrell Clarke, faces the possibility of making tactical changes to accommodate the firepower assembled during this summer's transfer window.

It was a busy transfer window at Oakwell during the summer with the club having to strengthen every area within the playing squad after so many departures at the end of last season.

Many experienced players left Barnsley in the summer

It has been well documented that strikers Devante Cole and John McAtee, midfielders Callum Styles and Herbie Kane, defenders Jordan Williams and Nicky Cadden as well as on loan goalkeeper Liam Roberts all exited Oakwell and needed replacing.

Sporting Director Mladen Sormaz had his work cut out but, overall, managed to fill those gaps even if the club used every last minute of the transfer window to do their business recruiting forwards in the final hours.

Formation change is an option after Barnsley revamp

Specifically in the forward department, Clarke has some big decisions to make, having five strikers to choose from. Does Clarke continue playing two strikers in his preferred 3-5-2 formation or does the manager change to a 3-4-3 formation? Whatever Clarke decides to do, he will have to choose the right personnel.

Will he persevere with Max Watters and Sam Cosgrove, who have been regular starters so far? Will Clarke throw in his new signings of Stephen Humphrys and Davis Keillor-Dunn, who can play in a number of roles, including striker?

Barnsley - 2024/25 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Georgie Gent Blackburn Rovers Permanent Stephen Humphrys Wigan Athletic Permanent Conor Hourihane Derby County Permanent Marc Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Davis Keillor-Dunn Mansfield Town Permanent Kelechi Nwakali Chaves Permanent Jackson Smith Walsall Permanent Gabriel Slonina Chelsea Loan Matthew Craig Tottenham Loan

Currently, strikers Sam Cosgrove, Max Watters and Fabio Jalo are sidelined with minor injuries, which in the short term make Clarke's job a little easier. Young Aiden Marsh has recently been praised by his manager for his contributions to the team this season despite a lack of goals. Previously, Marsh had been the fall guy within the squad, being loaned out to lower league sides to get some minutes under his belt. With Barnsley being bloated with strikers, this could be repeated despite Clarke’s glowing endorsement of Marsh.

Whilst Cosgrove and Watters have only three goals between them this season, they have contributed in other ways with plenty of effort and endeavor, but will it be enough for Clarke to stick with them?

Barnsley solution to Clarke's selection headache

The likely scenario in the short term will be the introduction of Davis Keillor-Dunn, given the forward is match sharp having had a full pre-season. Keillor-Dunn can play upfront, as a Number 10 or on either wing, giving Clarke several options.

Stephen Humphrys signed close to the transfer deadline but has not had much of a pre-season and could well start from the bench. Having scored 43 goals, assisting 16 goals in 182 League One games during his career, Humphrys would be an ideal target man for the Reds and a better option than Watters.

It is unlikely Clarke will shuffle his midfield given his Barnsley side look better balanced with two defensive midfielders operating in front of the back three and attacking midfielder Adam Phillips given the freedom to go and score goals, which he has done with aplomb so far.

This 3-5-2 set up, which usually becomes a 3-4-1-2 with Phillips as the Number 10 behind two strikers, would mean Clarke has just two spots left for the likes of Cosgrove, Watters, Jalo (when fit), Marsh, Humphrys and Keillor-Dunn.

This is where Clarke earns his money with big calls like this. Get it right and Barnsley could click and be a serious contender for promotion. Chopping and changing players would upset the side and potentially allow other promotion challengers to race away from Barnsley. Clarke needs to work out his best forward line soon if he wants his side to build on the steady start to the new League One season.