Barnsley wing-back Corey O'Keeffe has suggested that his former club Birmingham City may believe they have already secured the League One title this season.

However, the boyhood Blues fan is still confident that his own current side can subvert expectations to success themselves in what remains of the campaign.

Having come through the youth ranks at Birmingham, O'Keeffe made one senior appearance for the club before departing in 2020.

Last summer then saw the wing-back complete a move to Barnsley, who will be hoping to challenge the Blues in the battle for promotion back to the Championship over the next few months.

Blues have made a strong start to life in League One

Following their relegation to League One at the end of last season, Birmingham have shown plenty of intent to secure an immediate return to the second-tier of English football.

No fewer than 17 new players were added to the first-team squad at St Andrew's during the summer transfer window.

That included Jay Stansfield, who returned on a permanent basis after his spell on loan from Fulham last season, for a League One record fee reported to be worth up to £20million.

They have also made a strong start on the pitch under new manager Chris Davies, taking 16 points from six games, putting them level with league leaders Wrexham, with a game in hand.

Indeed, the Blues are the only unbeaten team left in the division, and O'Keeffe believes that may have led to a sense at his former club, that the job may already be done this season.

His own side currently sit third in the table, having taken 13 points from seven league games so far, after appointing Darrell Clarke as manager back in the summer.

Current League One standings - as of 25th September 2024 Position Club Played GD Points 1st Wrexham 7 +8 16 2nd Birmingham City 6 +7 16 3rd Barnsley 7 +2 13 4th Charlton Athletic 7 +2 13

Speaking about a potential promotion battle with Birmingham, the Barnsley man was quoted by The Yorkshire Post as saying: "I think they (Birmingham) think they have won the league already, we’ll see what happens! There’s a lot of noise.

"It’s a tough league with some big teams in this year and it will be challenging. But I think we have enough, when it clicks. We have shown signs already when we all gel together.

"It’s still a new ‘gaffer’ really and early in the season. When we will click, we will be fine.”

Barnsley are next in action on Saturday night when they host Stockport County at Oakwell, while Birmingham will have been action earlier that day, when Peterborough United travel to St Andrew's.

Birmingham cannot afford to be complacent

You can certainly understand why there will be confidence among those connected with the Blues about their prospects of promotion this season.

They have put together what looks to be an incredibly strong squad at St Andrew's, and that is already being backed up with results on the pitch.

As a result, Birmingham do look to have put themselves in a very strong position to secure an immediate return to the Championship.

However, given how quickly things can change as issues such as injuries and suspensions take their toll over what is such a long campaign, things are a long way from being done yet.

Indeed, with the position they are in, they are now likely to be a target for other clubs this season, which could make life difficult for them in matches.

There are of course, teams like Barnsley who do have the ability at this level to punish them, and take advantage of any slip-ups as well.

With that in mind, it seems essential that Birmingham keep their focus over the rest of the season, if they are to secure the return to the Championship that most will expect them to get this season.