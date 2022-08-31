Barnsley considering Championship transfer offers for internationally-capped player

Versatile Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles is the subject of fresh transfer offers from multiple Championship clubs and also overseas outfits, with the Tykes currently considering bids according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 22-year-old, who earlier this year became a full Hungary international, has featured in every single League One match so far for the South Yorkshire club this season following their relegation from the second tier, scoring once and also notching a single assist as well.

Styles was a key player at left wing-back in Valerien Ismael’s system in the 2020-21 season at Oakwell, where Barnsley surprised most people by securing a Championship play-off place.

Do you love Barnsley? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 How old is John Stones? 27 28 30 31

He could be on the move from Barnsley though in the final 24 hours of the transfer window, with the club having the need to balance the books following relegation a few months ago.

The likes of Besiktas, managed by Ismael now, and Olympiakos have already been linked with Styles’ services this summer, but there has been a lack of English clubs named as potential suitors.

The Verdict

With Styles now being an international footballer for Hungary, he obviously has to think about his immediate future when it comes to the Eastern European nation.

And playing in League One as opposed to the Championship or a decent European league probably will not help him, so you can understand if he’s thinking of moving on.

But you can also understand if Barnsley feel the need to cash in on his services, despite the fact he’s essentially under contract until the summer of 2024.

They will no doubt be able to get at least £2.5 million for his services, but the English clubs that want to take him away from the Tykes remain a mystery, but he would be a very good investment for most clubs in the second tier.