Barnsley consider Ipswich Town summer transfer raid

Barnsley are looking to sign Flynn Downes from Ipswich Town in the transfer window, with the midfielder set to be allowed to leave Portman Road.

The 22-year-old, who came through the ranks with the Tractor Boys, has been highly-rated for some time, and it had been thought that Crystal Palace were keen on signing the player in the past.

However, whilst Downes has remained at Ipswich, he could now be on the move, with Football Insider revealing that the Tykes have been closely monitoring him, with an offer expected to be lodged shortly.

And, importantly, the update states that Paul Cook is ready to sanction the sale of Downes and with the player entering the final 12 months of his contract, reaching an agreement with the Championship side shouldn’t prove to be too difficult.

Cook has started making plans for next season and he has already strengthened central midfield after the capture of Lee Evans.

The prospect of joining the Tykes will surely appeal to Downes, with Valérien Ismaël’s men hoping to kick-on after an impressive campaign that saw the side finish in the play-off places.

Are these 17 facts about Ipswich Town’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17 Ipswich Town first badge contained the coat of arms for Ipswich Borough Council? True False

The verdict

You have to say that Downes fits the profile for the sort of signing that Barnsley have made recently, because he is young, talented and has room to improve.

It would obviously be a blow for Ipswich to lose the player but it seem as though it’s the right stage of Downes’ career to try and take that next step, whilst his departure will free up space for Cook to bring in more of his own additions.

So, it’s a move that seems to suit all parties and it wouldn’t be a surprise if this was finalised swiftly in the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.