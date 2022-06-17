Barnsley confirm transfer arrival of former Celtic player

Barnsley have completed the signing of Luca Connell on a three-year contract after the midfielder left Celtic.

The 21-year-old has spent the past few years with the Glasgow giants but he failed to break into the first-team, with his minutes coming on loan at Queen of the South in recent years, as he helped them to successive promotions.

It was confirmed that Connell would be leaving Parkhead when his deal expires and he has swiftly sorted out his next move, as the Tykes announced his upcoming arrival on their official site this afternoon.

The Ireland youth international becomes the first new addition of the Michael Duff era after his appointment as manager and will hope to be a key player for the Yorkshire side moving forward.

Connell does have experience in the Football League, having made ten appearances for Bolton after breaking through as a youngster, which helped secure his move to Celtic.

He is expected to be the first of many new faces arriving at Oakwell as Duff tries to build a squad that can win promotion next season.

Which club did Barnsley sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Isaiah Rankin Arsenal Charlton Bradford Nottingham Forest

The verdict

This looks like a very good bit of business from Barnsley as whilst Connell didn’t get the game time he wanted at Celtic, he did shine in the Scottish lower leagues.

Of course, this is a step up but it shows he has talent and at 21 the Tykes are getting a player who has the potential to become crucial to them in the future.

So, on a free, this seems like a good move for all parties and Connell will desperately want to get his career back on track with Barnsley.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.