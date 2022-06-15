Barnsley have confirmed the appointment of Michael Duff as the club’s new head coach.

Duff is Poya Asbaghi’s permanent successor at Oakwell following relegation from the Championship last season.

The 44-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal with Barnsley.

It was a disappointing 2021/22 campaign for Barnsley, who failed to build on their play-off finish in the Championship the year previous.

After a torrid campaign, the Tykes were eventually relegated into League One on Asbaghi’s watch following a 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town in late April.

Heading back into League One is where Duff picks Barnsley up, with the task of rebuilding the club and getting them moving in the right direction.

Duff arrives with plenty of promise, too.

He led Cheltenham Town to promotion from League Two, before overseeing the club’s highest ever league finish last season – 15th in League One.

Barnsley have won promotion from League One in each of their last two attempts under Paul Heckingbottom (2015/16) and Daniel Stendel (2018/19).

However, the third-tier is becoming notoriously harder.

Barnsley were relegated alongside Peterborough United and Derby County last season.

The Verdict

Duff deserves a shot with a club like Barnsley, who will step down in League One and look to be ambitious.

He’s done well with Cheltenham and led them nicely through the EFL.

This step felt like the right one for him and it’s going to be interesting to see how he gets on at Oakwell.

Obviously the ambition will be promotion, yet in a tough division with little momentum, it’ll be a big ask of Duff straight off the bat.

He’s earned his shot and now he’s got to deliver.

