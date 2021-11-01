Barnsley confirm significant club decision

Barnsley have confirmed the departure of head coach Markus Schopp after taking charge of just 15 league games for the Tykes.

The Austrian replaced West Brom-bound Valerien Ismael over the summer but he has found replicating the Frenchman’s form from last season very hard to do.

Schopp had just one win to his name – that came all the way back in August when Coventry City visited South Yorkshire – and now the hierarchy at Oakwell have dispensed of the former international midfielder after seven straight league defeats – the final one being a 2-1 loss to Bristol City.

The Tykes currently sit in 23rd position in the Championship with just eight points registered, and if it wasn’t for Derby County’s 12-point deduction in September they would be holding the rest of the division up.

In the official club statement, Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad confirmed that the search for Schopp’s replacement is already underway but for the time being Joseph Laumann will take caretaker charge.

The Verdict

Many knew this was coming after all the rumours that floated around last night and it is a shame for Schopp – but it had to be done.

The performances weren’t up to standard whatsoever and whilst it’s true that he had a lot to live up to following Ismael, being 23rd after 15 matches was a woeful underperformance.

The Tykes’ last three managers in Ismael, Gerhard Struber and Daniel Stendel have all managed to get a tune out of the players in some form but it didn’t look like that was going to happen with Schopp whatsoever.

This is now a crucial time for the club’s board who need to get his replacement right – do they stick to bringing in an overseas coach or will they look to recruit from the UK? Only time will tell…