Barnsley confirm player’s temporary departure

Barnsley have confirmed that striker Cameron Thompson has joined Darlington on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old made his debut for Barnsley back in August when he featured in his side’s Carabao Cup tie away at Bolton Wanderers coming on in the 56th minute.

The tie finished 0-0 and went to penalties. Thompson didn’t take a penalty and Bolton won the tie 5-4 on penalties, going through to the next round.

He went on to make his league debut in January coming off the bench in the 88th when his side visited Birmingham City, a game which they lost 2-1.

The youngster has featured on the substitute bench eight times this season but has failed to make anymore appearances so far.

He joins Alun Armstrong’s side in the National League North and will be available for their home clash tomorrow against local rivals Blyth Spartans.

Barnsley have wished him luck for his loan move.

The Verdict:

This seems like a sensible move for Johnson until the end of the season as it is likely he will get some consistent playing time at Darlington.

Having only made two appearances for his parent club this season and both being off the bench, it’s clear he’s not been able to have a massive impact when coming on which is likely down to lack of experience.

With Barnsley looking likely to be relegated down to League One, if Cameron Thompson can get some first hand game experience and then train hard and impress over the summer, he could very well become more involved in the first team next season.

However, as it stands it’s unlikely that Thompson would be the player who could make a difference and keep Barnsley up. Therefore, this move can help develop his understanding of the game and hopefully be beneficial to his future at Barnsley.