Barnsley confirm off-field changes following relegation from Championship

Barnsley have confirmed a major shake-up in the boardroom as they prepare for life back in League One.

It’s been a very disappointing year for the Tykes, who were playing a play-off semi-final this time last year under the guidance of Valerien Ismael. He departed though, and the Tykes have gone on to endure a difficult season, which has resulted in relegation.

Poya Asbaghi paid the price for that by losing his job and further changes were announced higher up at the club on their official site this afternoon.

“Paul Conway, Chien Lee, Dickson Lee and Grace Hung have left the Club’s board with immediate effect. Jean Cryne has agreed to serve as a director of the Club.

“Julie Anne Quay has agreed to serve as a director of the Club as a representative of the Investors.”

This change has been very welcome among the Barnsley support, who were understandably angry with how things have gone under the current regime, from both the poor managerial decisions since Ismael left, the recruitment and other off-field problems.

Which club did Barnsley sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Isaiah Rankin Arsenal Charlton Bradford Nottingham Forest

The verdict

This is probably the sort of action that many fans wanted to see, as we all know the problems that the Tykes have had over the past 12 months.

So, the figures responsible for that have now left, which should in theory bring new, fresh ideas and enthusiasm to try and take the club forward.

Ultimately though, actions speak louder than words and many will look to see what happens over the coming months, starting with the managerial appointment which is obviously massive.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.