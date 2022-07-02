Barnsley confirm midfielder’s Oakwell departure

Midfielder Romal Palmer has left Barnsley, the League One club have officially announced.

Palmer joined the Tykes’ youth ranks from Manchester City back in the summer of 2016, and became a regular feature in the club’s senior side over the last two seasons.

In total, the 23-year-old made 77 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire outfit in that time, but was unable to prevent them suffering relegation to League One last season.

With his contract at Barnsley expiring this summer, Palmer had been offered a new deal to extend his stay with the club, as confirmed in their end of season released and retained list.

However, the midfielder is instead set to move on for pastures new, with Barnsley confirming on Thursday evening that he has now left the club.

It has been revealed that Palmer has now completed a move to Goztepe SK, who suffered relegation from the Turkish top-flight during the 2021/22 campaign.

The Verdict

This will surely be disappointing news for those of a Barnsley persuasion.

Palmer was a solid option for them in the Championship, so you do feel he could have made an impact in League One, as the club look to win promotion next season.

That is something they will now miss out on, and the fact this is a player who came through the youth ranks at the club, means it will be frustrating to lose him at a relatively early stage of his career.

Given his contract situation also means he will leave the club for very little from a financial perspective, this feels like a significant blow for Barnsley in more ways than one.