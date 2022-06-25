Barnsley confirm deal for free agent defender

Barnsley have completed the signing of centre back Conor McCarthy from St Mirren, the League One club have announced.

After starting his career with Cork City in his native Republic of Ireland, McCarthy joined St Mirren back in the 2020 January transfer window.

The defender went on to make 84 appearances and score five goals in all competitions for St Mirren over the past two-and-a-half years, with the club finishing ninth in the Scottish Premiership last season.

Now though, McCarthy has moved on for pastures new, with it confirmed that the 24-year-old has joined Barnsley on a fee transfer, following the expiration of his contract with St Mirren.

McCarthy has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Tykes, securing his future at Oakwell until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Following their relegation from the Championship to League One at the end of last season, McCarthy becomes Barnsley’s fourth signing of the summer.

Goalkeeper Jamie Searle, defender Robbie Cundy and midfielder Luca Connell have all already completed moves to Oakwell since the end of last season.

The Verdict

This does feel like a rather interesting signing for Barnsley to have made.

The Tykes do look to be rather well stocked in the centre of defence at this moment in time, with the likes of Mads Andersen, Micah Helik, Liam Kitching, Jasper Moon, Robbie Cundy and now McCarthy on the books.

As a result, you do wonder whether Barnsley may be preparing for interest in some of their current defensive options, which wouldn’t be surprising with the quality of Helik and Andersen, after relegation.

Even if that does happen, the addition of McCarthy could still be a useful piece of business on a free transfer, with the experience he brings from his time with St Mirren.