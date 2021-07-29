Barnsley closing in on transfer agreement to sign 23-year-old

Barnsley are on a mission to sign a second Belgian striker this week, with Toulouse striker Aaron Leya Iseka emerging as the Championship club’s latest target.

According to French news outlet L’Equipe, Barnsley are near to completing a deal for the Belgian front man.

Joining Toulouse in 2018 from Anderlecht, the 23-year-old has gone on to make 48 appearances in Ligue 1, netting six goals during that time.

Iseka spent last season on loan with fellow Ligue 1 club Metz. The young forward scored four times in 21 appearances for the club situated in north-east France.

The Brussels-born striker joined Anderlecht’s youth set up aged just six, spending ten years with the club’s academy before making his debut.

In four professional years with the Belgian giants, he played eight games and embarked on three different loan spells within Belgian and in France also.

Barnsley, who signed Belgian striker Obbi Oulare from Standard Liege earlier in the week, are certainly looking to bolster their attacking options with Daryl Dike returning to Orlando City.

The verdict

It seems that Barnsley have found a market where the type of forwards that they require are in abundance.

Dike slotted in seamlessly into Barnsley’s squad last season and was integral to their play-off finish. His absence is expected to leave a huge void – a gap that they are beginning to find solutions for.

It remains unseen what the overall ambition is for the upcoming campaign, but they are certainly bringing in exciting signings and building a squad capable to challenge at the top end of the division once more.

The Tykes took a bit of a hit with the departures of Valerien Ismael Alex Mowatt, and Daryl Dike all appearing to be big losses, but they have been provided with a fresh opportunity to impress the Championship.

