Barnsley closing in on Stoke City transfer agreement

Barnsley are set to sign Stoke City defender Tom Edwards on a season-long loan deal, according to Chronicle reporter Doug O’Kane.

The versatile defender is set to be recalled from a loan stint at New York Red Bulls, who are managed by ex-Tykes boss Gerhard Struber, and then sent to Oakwell, which is a place where new Potters boss Alex Neil played at for the South Yorkshire outfit during his playing days.

Edwards joined the MLS side Red Bulls for the first time in January 2021, making 28 appearances during that particular season for the club and he has featured 23 times in the current campaign.

However, the 23-year-old’s last match came in late July, and he is now set to head back to England to link up with Michael Duff in League One.

The third tier of English football is a level that Edwards knows well, having spent time on loan at Fleetwood Town in late 2020 before his stint in America.

The Verdict

This could be a very good signing for Barnsley as they are bringing in a player that has a little bit of Premier League experience but also game-time in the Championship.

His experience in the MLS as well will have only bettered Edwards as a player, and his regular game-time between March and July will mean that Edwards is ready to go for League One action.

It is likely that Edwards will slot into Duff’s starting 11 as a right-sided defender in a back three, which is where he played at the Red Bulls when Struber utilised a 3-4-3 formation.

With Michal Helik likely to depart for Huddersfield before the deadline, Barnsley needed a defender and that’s exactly what they’re going to get.