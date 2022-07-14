Barnsley closing in on move to sign ex-Ipswich Town player

Barnsley could be about to add another striker to their ranks this offseason, with the East Anglian Daily Times reporting that James Norwood is heading to Oakwell.

The Tykes struggled to get going in the Championship last season and ended up falling back down to League One via the relegation places. That’s in spite of the fact that just a campaign earlier, the club had been in the play-off spots.

Losing key players like Alex Mowatt and their manager Valerien Ismael led to a decline in their performances and they are now once again preparing for life in the third tier. There’s a new man at the helm too in Michael Duff and he has seemingly got his eye on Norwood as his latest addition.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Barnsley players are playing for now?

1 of 23 1. Alex Mowatt Huddersfield Leeds United West Brom Middlesbrough

The club will want another forward option to help fire them to promotion, especially after selling on Carlton Morris to Luton in the Championship. Norwood then appears to be the potential replacement, with the 31-year-old available on a free transfer and having experience of this level.

He recently played for Ipswich in League One and bagged six goals and two assists in just 12 starts – averaging 0.67 goals or assists per 90 minutes. Despite that record though – and despite having bagged nine goals and eleven goals in two other previous seasons for the Tractor Boys – he was allowed to leave for nothing.

That has opened the door for another side to swoop in and sign the striker on a free deal – and it appears that Barnsley could be the team to do so.

The Verdict

James Norwood leaving Ipswich isn’t a surprise considering the way the end of his tenure at the club went but his record in League One cannot be sniffed at – and he could really be an excellent addition for Barnsley.

Even at 31-years-old, he has proven he can still offer goals and assists on a regular basis if actually given the chance. He was frozen out by the Tractor Boys but when he was brought back into the fold, he duly responded by notching plenty for them when he was given the opportunity.

It’s therefore somewhat of a surprise to see him leave but Kieran McKenna no doubt wants a fresh start and to mould the team in his own image and Norwood isn’t part of the plans. The forward though can score at this level and could really thrive for the Tykes if given the chance.

Barnsley need a figurehead and Norwood could be that.