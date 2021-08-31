Barnsley closing in on Manchester City transfer agreement

Manchester City youngster Claudio Gomes is set to sign for Championship side Barnsley, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old Frenchman, who has been capped for his country at five different youth levels, has been a City player since 2018 when he arrived from Paris Saint-Germain.

He has made just two appearances for City’s senior team – both in cup competitions – and has spent the majority of his time in the club’s under-23 team.

Gomes did head to PSV’s development team for the 2019-20 season and played 21 times in Holland’s second tier but he’s now set to get more of an experience of senior football with the Tykes.

Barnsley have already acquired a central midfielder this summer in Burnley’s Josh Benson but with Herbie Kane departing on loan for Oxford United this week, Markus Schopp has opted to strengthen his engine room even further.

Gomes played 20 times for City’s under-23 side in the Premier League 2 competition last season and will compete with the likes of Benson and Romal Palmer for a place in Schopp’s starting line-up.

The Verdict

Creating a link with Man City might be a very smart thing to do for Barnsley as they have some very talented youngsters that could help them out – Gomes included.

Their new CEO, Khaled El-Ahmad, was a part of the City Football Group before he arrived at Oakwell this summer and his influence will have gotten this deal over the line.

Gomes has a great pedigree and although he has little in the way of senior football experience, he’s got to start somewhere.

South Yorkshire could be the perfect place for Gomes to ply his trade and he will certainly bring some youth international quality to the Oakwell turf when he pulls on the red shirt.