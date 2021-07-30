Barnsley close to striking transfer agreement with European club

Barnsley are set to allow winger Elliot Simoes to move to French side AS Nancy this summer, as per a recent report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

It is said that a permanent deal for the 21-year-old to move to Barnsley’s sister club is getting close to being completed, with Nancy being managed by former Tykes boss Daniel Stendel.

The 21-year-old Angolan international has rarely featured for the club since originally moving to Oakwell back in 2019 from non league side FC United of Manchester.

He spent the second half of last season on loan in Sky Bet League One with Doncaster Rovers and made 10 appearances for the third tier outfit before returning to Oakwell this summer.

It now appears that the youngster is set to complete a move to the continent as he has now entered the final year of his contract with the Tykes.

Simoes has made 27 appearances for the club in two years and has scored three goals.

The Verdict

It is as yet unclear as to how much money the Tykes will receive for this move, however it is obvious that they have looked to move the player on now in order to avoid losing him for free further down the line.

Things just haven’t really worked out for Simoes at Oakwell and he will be hopeful that this move to France can reignite his career.

He arguably played his best football under Stendel and clearly that is a relationship that he has maintained since the German left the club.

Overall I think this move suits all the parties involved and it will be interesting to see how he gets on in the French second tier under a manager who knows him very well from their previous stint together in Yorkshire.

Simoes still has a lot to offer and this could be his big chance.