Barnsley close to reaching agreement to sign former Celtic forward

Barnsley are close to signing former Celtic youngster Jack Aitchison according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Barnsley. Close to a deal for Jack Aitchison. Ex Celtic. Been to Forest Green. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 7, 2020

Aitchison is currently a free-agent having left Celtic at the end of the 2019/20 season, and he’ll be hoping to find a new club ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan with League Two side Forest Green Rovers, and caught the eye with some impressive performances in his time with the club.

Aitchison scored six goals in 30 appearances for Forest Green Rovers, as they finished tenth in the League Two table, after the majority of clubs in the fourth tier agreed to finalise league positions on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Barnsley will be preparing for another season in the Championship, after they confirmed their status in the second-tier for another season on the final day last term, as they stunned promotion-chasing Brentford at Griffin Park.

Gerhard Struber’s side finished 21st in the second-tier standings, and will be hoping they can survive in the Championship once again in this year’s campaign.

The Tykes take on Luton Town in their opening league match of the season this weekend, as they look to make it two wins from two this term, after beating Nottingham Forest in the first round of the EFL Cup.

The Verdict:

This could prove to be a smart bit of business.

Aitchison impressed me out on loan with Forest Green Rovers, and I was surprised to see him leave Celtic at the end of last year’s campaign.

He has experience in the Celtic first-team as well, something which seemingly hasn’t gone unnoticed with Barnsley ahead of the 2020/21 season.

I think he’s more than capable of challenging for a spot in the first-team if he signed for Gerhard Struber’s side.