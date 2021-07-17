Barnsley close in on player agreement as details of progress emerge

Barnsley closing in on the signing of striker Obbi Oulare from Standard Liege, a report from the Barnsley Chronicle has revealed.

The Tykes reportedly missed out on a deal for the former Belgium Under 21 international back in January, when the striker apparently turned down a move to Oakwell.

However, it was suggested earlier this month that Barnsley had renewed their interest in the 25-year-old, and now it seems as though they have got their man.

According to this latest update, the Tykes are now said to be extremely close to completing a deal for Oulare, as they look to strengthen their squad this summer.

It is thought that the striker has been in Barnsley this week, and has already had a medical with the club.

If confirmed, Oulare would become the Tykes’ second signing of the summer transfer window, following fellow striker Devante Cole in making the move to Oakwell.

To date, Oulare has scored five goals in 42 appearances for Standard Liege, after initially joining the club on loan from Watford – for whom he played just three games – in 2018.

The Verdict

This is rather encouraging for Barnsley you feel.

It has been a slow start to the window for the Tykes, with Devante Cole the only senior signing made by the club so far.

You feel therefore, as though they will want to get more business done quickly, with the start of the season now just a few weeks away, and it looks as though they are close to doing that with Oulare.

Given his goalscoring record is not exactly prolific for a striker, how much of a success he will be remains to be seen, although his top-flight pedigree in Belgium, and the fact his physicality means he is a striker who can put himself about, suggest this could still be a useful deal for Barnsley.