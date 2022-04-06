Barnsley chief makes admission about Poya Asbaghi’s current situation at Oakwell

Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad has admitted that a decision has yet to be made by the club regarding Poya Asbaghi’s long-term future at Oakwell.

Asbaghi was drafted in as a replacement for Markus Schopp in November after the Tykes made a woeful start to the 2020/21 campaign.

Since the turn of the year, Barnsley have managed to show some glimpses of promise in the Championship as they picked up four victories at this level.

However, despite the fact that they have only lost one of their last five league games, the Tykes are in need of a minor miracle to avoid relegation to the third-tier next month.

As a result of Reading’s triumph over Stoke City last night, Barnsley now find themselves eight points adrift of safety with seven games left to play.

Set to take on Millwall this weekend, it will be intriguing to see how the Tykes will fare against Gary Rowett’s side at The Den.

Ahead of this fixture, El-Ahmad has revealed that Asbaghi’s position at Barnsley is currently under review.

Speaking to BBC Sheffield Sports Editor Andy Giddings about the Tykes boss, El-Ahmad said: “Everyone is under review.

“No decisions have been made.

“We are not going to throw everything up in the air because we are now putting in place processes that whatever happens there is a continuity in what we do.”

The Verdict

With El-Ahmad opting to reveal the club’s current stance on Asbaghi, Barnsley’s results between now and the end of the campaign may play a significant role in whether they decide to stick by their current head coach.

By leading his side to victories on a regular basis in the coming weeks, Asbaghi could convince the hierarchy at Oakwell to give him the chance to rebuild the club in the summer.

However, a run of defeats in their remaining games may lead to Barnsley replacing Asbaghi, whose current contract runs until 2023, with someone else.

A decision will need to be made relatively swiftly as a new manager or head coach will need a sufficient amount of time to stamp his authority on the club’s squad in the upcoming transfer window.